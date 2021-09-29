News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Washington Analyzes The Challenges Of Facing Matt Ryan

Sep 29, 2021 at 04:46 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily092921
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, right, after an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The Falcons won 33-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

The regular season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Week 4 begins a tough stretch for the Washington Football Team when it comes to facing the upper echelon of active quarterbacks in the NFL. Four of its next six opponents -- the Falcons, Chiefs, Packers and Buccaneers -- have quarterbacks who have been to eight Super Bowls over the past decade and won six of them.

But before Washington can go against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, it must first take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Given his acumen and ability, the team is aware of how the four-time Pro Bowler and former MVP can still pick defenses apart.

"This is a savvy guy that's been doing it a long time and had a lot of success," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's got a good arm. He still makes all the throws. He's a little older, but with that comes wisdom and experience."

Related Links

Rivera is intimately familiar with what Ryan has been able to do over the course of his 14-year career, given his experience in the NFC South. His Carolina Panthers were 7-13 against Ryan, and while the Panthers did have a dominant three-year stretch with consecutive division titles, Ryan was still one of the best quarterbacks in the league with four playoff berths and a pair division titles in his own right during Rivera's tenure.

And on top of that, he's thrown for at least 4,000 yard in every season since 2011.

"At the end of the day, the thing that you've got to do is be disciplined against him," Rivera said of Ryan in 2019. "He's going to go hard play-action, and he does a good job with play-action. He'll throw the ball downfield. He has got a good arm. He still makes good decisions. He's got a good touch."

PHOTOS: Week 3, Washington vs. Bills

The Washington Football Team went on the road for this first team this season to play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20210926 Week 3 Bills 001
1 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 008
2 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 002
3 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 003
4 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 006
5 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 007
6 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 009
7 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 010
8 / 105
Emilee Fails
20210926 Week 3 Bills 011
9 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 013
10 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 014
11 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 015
12 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 016
13 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 017
14 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 018
15 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 019
16 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 020
17 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 021
18 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 022
19 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 023
20 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 024
21 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 025
22 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 026
23 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 027
24 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 028
25 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 029
26 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 030
27 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 031
28 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 033
29 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 034
30 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 035
31 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 032
32 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 036
33 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 037
34 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 038
35 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 039
36 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 040
37 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 041
38 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 042
39 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 043
40 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 044
41 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 045
42 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 046
43 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 047
44 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 048
45 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 049
46 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 057
47 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 050
48 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 051
49 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 052
50 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 053
51 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 054
52 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 055
53 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 056
54 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 058
55 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 059
56 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 060
57 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 061
58 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 062
59 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 063
60 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 064
61 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 065
62 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 066
63 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 067
64 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 068
65 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 069
66 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 070
67 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 071
68 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 072
69 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 073
70 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 074
71 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 075
72 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 076
73 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 077
74 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 078
75 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 079
76 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 080
77 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 081
78 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 082
79 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 083
80 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 084
81 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 085
82 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 086
83 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 087
84 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 088
85 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 089
86 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 090
87 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 091
88 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 092
89 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 093
90 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 094
91 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 095
92 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 096
93 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 097
94 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 098
95 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 099
96 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 100
97 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 101
98 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 102
99 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 103
100 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 104
101 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 105
102 / 105
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 106
103 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 107
104 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20210926 Week 3 Bills 108
105 / 105
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Judging by the numbers he has put up in three weeks under head coach Arthur Smith's system, Ryan is still proficient under center. He's not as mobile as other quarterbacks Washington has faced, such as Daniel Jones and Josh Allen, but he does have his own challenges. While he's only thrown for 707 yards, his completion rate (70.9%) is eighth, which is ahead of Mahomes and Brady.

"He's seen a lot of coverages, seen a lot of DBs," Kamren Curl said. "His veteran ways give him an advantage. If we can get to him, he can't move around."

Curl's point is well-taken. Part of why Allen gave Washington so many problems despite its consistent pressure was that he evaded defenders with ease and kept plays alive. That isn't expected to happen nearly as often against Ryan, and since Buffalo was only the third game that Washington's defense was held without a sack, the unit is due.

"If we can get to him and stay sticky in the coverage, we should be good," Curl said.

It should be a good chance to bounce back from its blowout loss to the Bills in Week 3. The Falcons' passing offense is 25th, and Ryan has already been sacked seven times. Still, Ryan is one of only two quarterbacks with five or more passing scores while under pressure since 2018, so the secondary will need to contain the likes of Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts to give the defensive line enough time to work.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to take a step," Rivera said. "This is going to be a very competitive game. Both teams are in the same situation. So I expect it to be a hard-played game."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Rivera Wants More Coordination From Pass Rush

Washington's pass-rush has not been as successful as anticipated through three games. Ron Rivera wants to see his players be more in sync.
news

WFT Daily: Jaret Patterson Is Excited For A Return To Buffalo

Patterson made a name for himself playing at the University of Buffalo. On Sunday, he'll return to a place he calls a "second home."
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste Focused On Building His Skillset

St-Juste has been pitted against some of the better receivers in the league. He wants to use that experience to build up his skillset.
news

WFT Daily: Adam Humphries Brings Veteran Experience To Critical Moments

Terry McLaurin knew Humphries would bring veteran experience to Washington's wide receiver group, and the team is reaping the benefits.
news

WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Prepares For Round 2 With Tre'Davious White

McLaurin named White as one of the toughest corners he's faced in the NFL. Sunday will feature a rematch between the two.
news

WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes 'Opening Up Doors' As First Chilean-Born Player In NFL History

Reyes made history at the start of the season as the first Chilean-born player to make a roster in NFL history. He hopes he isn't the last.
news

WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

Washington made plenty of mistakes against the Giants Thursday night. Fortunately, all of them are fixable.
news

WFT Daily: The Hardest Catch Terry McLaurin Has Ever Made

McLaurin broke down his improbable 34-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers that eventually led to Washington taking a second-half lead.
news

WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

Heinicke broke down the pre-practice huddle on Wednesday, and based on how fired up his teammates were, he didn't disappoint.
news

WFT Daily: Dyami Brown Is 'A Big Play Waiting To Happen'

Brown is set to take on a bigger role in Sunday's game against the Chargers, but his coaches and teammates believe he can handle it.
news

WFT Daily: Cam Sims Is One Of Ryan Fitzpatrick's Favorites

Sims has become one of Washington's more important pieces on offense, and Fitzpatrick appreciates what he brings to the table.
Advertising