WFT Daily: Washington Analyzes The Challenges Of Facing Matt Ryan

Judging by the numbers he has put up in three weeks under head coach Arthur Smith's system, Ryan is still proficient under center. He's not as mobile as other quarterbacks Washington has faced, such as Daniel Jones and Josh Allen, but he does have his own challenges. While he's only thrown for 707 yards, his completion rate (70.9%) is eighth, which is ahead of Mahomes and Brady.

"He's seen a lot of coverages, seen a lot of DBs," Kamren Curl said. "His veteran ways give him an advantage. If we can get to him, he can't move around."

Curl's point is well-taken. Part of why Allen gave Washington so many problems despite its consistent pressure was that he evaded defenders with ease and kept plays alive. That isn't expected to happen nearly as often against Ryan, and since Buffalo was only the third game that Washington's defense was held without a sack, the unit is due.