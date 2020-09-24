Washington Announces Fan Cutout Program For FedExField

Fans are still not allowed in FedExField, but the stands won't be completely empty when the Washington Football Team plays its next home game.

Washington is offering fans the chance to purchase cutouts that will be placed in the stands behinds the end zones. Season ticket members can have their cutouts placed in the stands for the remainder of the year, while all other fans can purchase cutouts for matchups against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4 and the New York Giants on Nov. 8.

The team's first round of cutouts can be bought in support of Washington's "Crucial Catch" game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fans can choose between a Washington Football Team "Think Pink" or "Crucial Catch" T-shirt for their personalized cutouts to wear during the game. Proceeds from the "Crucial Catch" cutouts will go to the Washington Football Charitable Foundation and be distributed to nonprofit organizations who work to combat cancer. The deadline to order cutouts for this game is Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.

The cutouts will return for Washington's "Salute to Service" game against the Giants. Fans can submit photos of military members for cutouts that will be placed in the stands. Proceeds from the Washington Salute cutouts will go to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.

Washington Gold season ticket members can purchase cutouts for the remainder of the season. Members can choose from a Washington Football Team T-shirt or a Washington Football Team jersey. Proceeds from the Washington Gold Member cutouts will go to the Washington Football Charitable Foundation. Orders must be submitted by Wednesday at 5 p.m. before a Sunday home game.

In the event fans are allowed at games at FedExField, the Washington Football Team retains the right to move or remove cutouts to accommodate fans. Options for fan cutout pickup will be available at a later time.

Washington's photo guidelines include: No third-party branding, including on apparel and in photo backgrounds; no attire or other branding of NFL clubs or sports teams other than the Washington Football Team; no commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans or other branding; no political statements, logos, slogans or other political content; no offensive or negative comments about the Washington Football Team or other NFL clubs or sports teams; and no lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos. Fans are not allowed to raise their arms or wear hats in photos.

The Washington Football Team reserves the right to reject any photo that it determines, in its sole discretion, violates these guidelines or is otherwise offensive, lewd, derogatory, infringing, discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate and will not be obligated to provide the purchaser a refund if a submitted photo is rejected for any of these reasons.