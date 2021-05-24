Washington Announces Scouting Changes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have promoted Ron Rose to the role of college scout, Tyler Claytor to the role of BLESTO scout and Connor Barringer to the role of pro scout.

Rose is entering his fourth NFL season with Washington and was most recently the team's BLESTO scout. Rose was responsible for scouting the underclassmen in the Northeast region for BLESTO and held that role for two seasons. Rose spent the 2018 season as a scouting assistant and aided the personnel department with a variety of tasks and also assisted with the coordination of tryouts during the season.

Rose played college football at Hampton University from 2011-15 as an offensive tackle. He was a four-year starter and appeared in 34 games during his career. He was a third team All-MEAC selection in his senior year.

Tyler Claytor is entering his third NFL season with Washington and was most recently a scouting assistant with the club. He assisted the organization's personnel department with a variety of tasks and contributed to the day-to-day player personnel operations at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

Claytor was a linebackers coach at Ava Marie University in 2018 and played defensive line for the Richmond Roughriders of the Arena League in 2017. He spent the 2016 offseason as a member of the Chicago Bears. Claytor played defensive line for William and Mary University from 2012-16 and appeared in 44 games.

Connor Barringer is entering his third NFL season with Washington and was most recently a scouting assistant and football strategy analyst for the team. He assisted the front office with special projects and helped with the daily operation of the player personnel department.