Instant Analysis: Washington Beats Eagles To Win First NFC East Title Since 2015

After Week 4, head coach Ron Rivera came to a realization: even in his first season, with a young roster amid a global pandemic, the Washington Football Team could win the NFC East.

"I just felt that with the pieces we had -- why not us?" Rivera said after the Seattle Seahawks game in Week 15. "I looked at it and, to be honest with you, there were six games that I saw coming up. I just felt if we could win three of those six and then see what happens after that, we could be in a pretty good place. That's why I did what I did. I just looked at it and felt it. I was drawing on my experience of having played and coached in this league for 30 years. I just felt there was an opportunity and I wanted to take it and see what happens."

The struggles continued and the injuries piled up -- Washington entered the Detroit Lions game with a record of 2-6 and on its third quarterback -- but then it found its rhythm. A dominant defense, paired with a proven winner in quarterback Alex Smith, led to four straight wins and first place in the division. And even though Washington lost back-to-back contests without Smith, it still controlled its own destiny entering the regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a wacky, sloppy Sunday Night Football game in Philadelphia, which was fitting considering the state of the division this season, but in the end, after a season unlike any other, Washington (7-9) secured a 20-14 victory to win the division for the first time since 2015.