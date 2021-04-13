News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Claims OL Beau Benzschawel Off Waivers

Apr 13, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Roster Update Graphic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team claimed the following player off waivers:

  • OL Beau Benzschawel

