5 Takeaways From Washington's 20-9 Victory Over The Bengals

4. Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin delivered.

Washington's offense was not as dominant as it has been in the past three games, but it was still solid with 325 yards on an average of 5.6 yards per play. The majority of its production came from Gibson and Terry McLaurin, who combined for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Gibson, who averaged 5.9 yards per carry, led the team in rushing once again with 94 yards on 16 carries. He now has eight touchdown this season, which not only leads the team but is also the most among rookie running backs. Most of his production came in the second half, as he had 75 yards on 11 carries, including two gains of 16 yards and one of 13 yards.

McLaurin had another productive day with five receptions on seven targets for 84 yards. Half of that came on a 42-yard contested bomb in the first quarter, which helped Washington take a first-quarter lead for just the third time all season.

McLaurin now has 871 yards and has surpassed his rookie reception total with 62 catches. He is 49 yards away from doing the same with his receiving yards, and based on the pace at which McLaurin is playing, that milestone should be easily achieved. He has recorded at least 74 receiving yards in five consecutive games and had less than 61 yards in just one game.