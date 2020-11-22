Instant Analysis: Washington Shuts Out Bengals In Second Half Of 20-9 Win

The NFL's No. 1 passing defense was anything but in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Rookie Joe Burrow carved up the unit by completing 21-of-29 passes for 195 yards -- a shade over what the Washington Football Team has been allowing per game this season. He led Cincinnati to nine points, though it should have been much more if not for two missed field goals from Randy Bullock and Burrow's fumble at the goal line. The Bengals' offense was rolling, while Jack Del Rio's defense was searching for answers.

The second half was a completely different story, with Washington shutting down all facets of its opponent's attack. It forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start the third quarter against Burrow, who was carted off with a leg injury, and limited backup Ryan Finley to 30 passing yards. More importantly, it held the Bengals scoreless on its way to a 20-9 win at FedExField.