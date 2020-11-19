Washington Vs. Bengals Preview: Offense Looks To Stay On Track

-- Joe Burrow vs. Chase Young: The top two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft have certainly lived up to expectations.

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 selection out of LSU, has started every game for the Bengals and is on pace to break the rookie records for completions (379), passing attempts (627) and passing yards (4,374) -- the latter two of which Andrew Luck set with the Colts in 2012. And while Burrow has only won two of his first nine NFL games, he leads a young and talented offense that ranks 16th in passing at 265.1 yards per game. He has also completed about 65% of his passes for 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

Chase Young has not been nearly as statistically productive -- he only has 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble -- but he has made his presence felt along a defensive line filled with first-round picks. He has been the highest-graded defensive rookie for most of the season, according to Pro Football Focus, and leads all rookies with 18 quarterback pressures. In ESPN's NFL Rookie Rankings released Wednesday, Young came in at No. 5.

Young should be extra motivated for Sunday's game after his roughing the passer penalty helped set up the Lions' game-winning field goal. Young owned his "rookie mistake" postgame before mentioning how the Cincinnati game was a "new week, new opportunity." He could be primed for a bounce-back game against the Bengals' offensive line, which ranks second-to-last in the league with 32 sacks allowed.