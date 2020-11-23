Snap Counts: Washington-Bengals, Week 11

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals:
Offense (62 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|62
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|62
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|62
|100%
|T David Sharpe
|62
|100%
|QB Alex Smith
|62
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|62
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|57
|92%
|TE Logan Thomas
|56
|90%
|WR Cam Sims
|52
|84%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|33
|53%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|32
|52%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|20
|32%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|29
|33%
|RB Peyton Barber
|14
|23%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|12
|19%
|TE Temmarick Hemingway
|10
|16%
|WR Robert Foster
|5
|8%
|G Wes Martin
|3
|5%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photos courtesy of Alexander Jonesi/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Defense (68 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Kamren Curl
|68
|100%
|FS Troy Apke
|68
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|67
|99%
|CB Ronald Darby
|63
|93%
|DT Daron Payne
|55
|93%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|54
|79%
|DE Chase Young
|53
|78%
|DT Jon Allen
|51
|75%
|DE Montez Sweat
|44
|65%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|43
|63%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|36
|53%
|LB Jon Bostic
|36
|53%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|27
|40%
|DT Tim Settle
|25
|37%
|LB Thomas Davis
|19
|28%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|15
|22%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|11
|16%
|DE Casey Toohill
|5
|7%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|1
|1%