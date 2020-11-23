News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Bengals, Week 11

Nov 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Quarterback Alex Smith taking the snap from center Chase Roullier. (Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals:

Offense (62 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 62 100%
G Brandon Scherff 62 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 62 100%
T David Sharpe 62 100%
QB Alex Smith 62 100%
C Chase Roullier 62 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 57 92%
TE Logan Thomas 56 90%
WR Cam Sims 52 84%
RB Antonio Gibson 33 53%
RB J.D. McKissic 32 52%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 20 32%
WR Isaiah Wright 29 33%
RB Peyton Barber 14 23%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 12 19%
TE Temmarick Hemingway 10 16%
WR Robert Foster 5 8%
G Wes Martin 3 5%

Defense (68 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Kamren Curl 68 100%
FS Troy Apke 68 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 67 99%
CB Ronald Darby 63 93%
DT Daron Payne 55 93%
CB Jimmy Moreland 54 79%
DE Chase Young 53 78%
DT Jon Allen 51 75%
DE Montez Sweat 44 65%
LB Cole Holcomb 43 63%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 36 53%
LB Jon Bostic 36 53%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 27 40%
DT Tim Settle 25 37%
LB Thomas Davis 19 28%
DE James Smith-Williams 15 22%
CB Fabian Moreau 11 16%
DE Casey Toohill 5 7%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 1 1%

