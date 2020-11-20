Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Bengals, Week 11

8. Head coach Ron Rivera on RB J.D. McKissic's versatility:

"That's what you're looking for. You're looking for a guy with J.D.'s skillset that can do those types of things. Again, we were fortunate in Carolina to have [Panthers RB] Christian McCaffrey. J.D.'s a McCaffrey-type player. He can run the ball inside, outside. He's a threat most certainly out in the route, and he understands protections."

7. Del Rio on improving the run defense:

"I think actually we've played the run pretty well this year. That may be a shock to you or to others. I think, overall, defensively we've done some really good things. We're just going to continue to work, continue to work to be more consistent. I think, if anything, the group is kind of trying to do too much rather than just try to take care of your responsibility. We're trying to focus on that. One thing I will say is our energy's been great. Our spirit is still strong. To me, that's always as a coach something that you want to make sure you're keeping that part strong. I think it is. I think we'll continue to make strides defensively and build upon the pretty good start to the season. We're in the upper half in just about every category. Run defense might be the one thing that lags behind. But I think in terms of overall effectiveness, we've got a good group and we've been doing a lot of good things."

6. Rivera on DE Chase Young having to take on multiple blockers:

"I'll tell you what, it's been amazing to watch. It really has. He has gotten double-teamed an awful lot. He exploded early on, had a couple of really good games early. Unfortunately, he got hurt and that slowed him down. He started to pick it back up and it looked like himself, now he's working on being doubled. A couple times he's been tripled where he's been chipped and then you see a tackle block with the guard turning that way or you see two tight ends and a tackle back-stepping. He's handled it. He really has. He's fought, he's fought, he's fought, and he's continued to compete. What'll happen is, as soon as we get this going, as soon as things start to roll the right way, you're not going to be able to double him all the time. You're just not going to be able to.

5. Rivera on how the COVID-19 protocols change game preparation: