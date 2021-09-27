News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack

Sep 27, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

BDO092621
The Washington Football Team's offense huddles together before running play against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Buffalo Bills, 43-21, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington won the coin toss and deferred to the second half

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 14-of-24 passes for 212 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed eight times for 21 yards and a touchdown.
  • Heinicke is the first Washington QB to rush for a touchdown and throw a touchdown in a single-game since Case Keenum accomplished the feat in Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin finished the contest with four receptions for 62 yards (15.5 avg.).
  • Tight end Logan Thomas notched four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.
  • Running back Antonio Gibson finished the contest with 12 rushes for 31 yards, one reception for 73 yards, and a receiving touchdown.
  • Gibson's touchdown reception was the second-longest touchdown reception by a running back in Washington history. The longest in Washington history was a 78-yard touchdown reception by RB Matt Jones against the New Orleans Saints in 2015.
  • Gibson's touchdown reception was the longest touchdown reception by a Washington player since WR Terry McLaurin had a 75-yard touchdown reception vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2019 season.
  • Gibson's reception was the fourth-longest reception by a running back in Washington history, trailing Matt Jones (78-yard reception vs. NO in 2015), Clinton Portis (74-yard reception vs. Houston in 2006) and Chris Thompson (74-yard reception vs. Oakland in 2017).

DEFENSE

  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb recorded a team-high and career-high 14 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for a loss.
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller registered 10 tackles (7 solo).
  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste finished with seven tackles (5 solo) and a pass defensed.
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne notched two tackles (one solo) and two quarterback hits.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kickoff for the first time in his career and made all three extra points he attempted.
  • Punter Tress Way finished the game with five punts for 235 yards (47.0 avg.) and pinned one of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

Advertising