"Washington-Broncos Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-10 loss over the Denver Broncos, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Denver Broncos 17-10, at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington recorded their longest drive of the season completing a 10-play, 94-yard drive resulting in a touchdown.
- Washington's defense allowed the fewest total net yards of the season allowing only 273 yards.
- Washington's defense tallied four sacks for the second time this season for a total of 23 yards.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 25-of-39 passes for 272 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a passer rating of 71.7. He also rushed once for 10 yards.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded three receptions for 23 yards.
- Wide receiver DeAndre Carter recorded three receptions for 51 yards and his first-career receiving touchdown.
- Running back J.D. McKissic finished with 10 yards on three carries and eight receptions for 83 yards, tying his career-high in receiving yards.
- Running back Antonio Gibson recorded 34 yards on eight carries and three receptions for 20 yards.
- Running back Jaret Patterson recorded a career-high 11 carries for 46 yards
DEFENSE
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen registered three tackles (two solo) and a sack for a loss of seven yards.
- Allen recorded at least one sack in back-to-back games for the second time this season and the fifth in his career.
- Defensive End Chase Young finished with four tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded four tackles (two solo) and a sack.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb recorded a game high nine tackles (six solo)
- Safety Kamren Curl notched seven tackles (five solo).
- Safety Landon Collins recorded eight tackles (five solo), a sack, and two tackles for loss.
- Collins recorded his first sack since Week 7 of the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys.
- Collins registered multiple tackles for loss for the first time since Week 1 of the 2020 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Defensive End James Smith-Williams recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack for a loss of four yards.
- Smith-Williams recorded his first-career full sack. He registered a half sack in Week 11 of the 2020 season against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Linebacker David Mayo recovered a fumble, the second of his career (last on Dec. 9, 2019 vs. Philadelphia).
SNAP COUNTS
Offense (70 snaps)
Defense (53 snaps)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Kendall Fuller
|53
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|53
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|53
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|51
|96%
|Kamren Curl
|50
|94%
|Chase Young
|49
|92%
|Landon Collins
|47
|89%
|Jamin Davis
|42
|79%
|Daron Payne
|40
|75%
|Jonathan Allen
|35
|66%
|Montez Sweat
|31
|58%
|Matt Ioannidis
|29
|55%
|James Smith-Williams
|19
|36%
|Danny Johnson
|12
|23%
|Tim Settle
|7
|13%
|Casey Toohill
|4
|8%
|David Mayo
|3
|6%
|Shaka Toney
|3
|6%
|Khaleke Hudson
|2
|4%