Washington-Broncos Monday Stats Pack

Nov 01, 2021 at 10:21 AM
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-10 loss over the Denver Broncos, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Denver Broncos 17-10, at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington recorded their longest drive of the season completing a 10-play, 94-yard drive resulting in a touchdown.
  • Washington's defense allowed the fewest total net yards of the season allowing only 273 yards.
  • Washington's defense tallied four sacks for the second time this season for a total of 23 yards.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 25-of-39 passes for 272 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a passer rating of 71.7. He also rushed once for 10 yards.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded three receptions for 23 yards.
  • Wide receiver DeAndre Carter recorded three receptions for 51 yards and his first-career receiving touchdown.
  • Running back J.D. McKissic finished with 10 yards on three carries and eight receptions for 83 yards, tying his career-high in receiving yards.
  • Running back Antonio Gibson recorded 34 yards on eight carries and three receptions for 20 yards.
  • Running back Jaret Patterson recorded a career-high 11 carries for 46 yards

DEFENSE

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen registered three tackles (two solo) and a sack for a loss of seven yards.
  • Allen recorded at least one sack in back-to-back games for the second time this season and the fifth in his career.
  • Defensive End Chase Young finished with four tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded four tackles (two solo) and a sack.
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb recorded a game high nine tackles (six solo)
  • Safety Kamren Curl notched seven tackles (five solo).
  • Safety Landon Collins recorded eight tackles (five solo), a sack, and two tackles for loss.
  • Collins recorded his first sack since Week 7 of the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Collins registered multiple tackles for loss for the first time since Week 1 of the 2020 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Defensive End James Smith-Williams recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack for a loss of four yards.
  • Smith-Williams recorded his first-career full sack. He registered a half sack in Week 11 of the 2020 season against the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Linebacker David Mayo recovered a fumble, the second of his career (last on Dec. 9, 2019 vs. Philadelphia).

SNAP COUNTS

Offense (70 snaps)

Defense (53 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Kendall Fuller 53 100%
Bobby McCain 53 100%
Cole Holcomb 53 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 51 96%
Kamren Curl 50 94%
Chase Young 49 92%
Landon Collins 47 89%
Jamin Davis 42 79%
Daron Payne 40 75%
Jonathan Allen 35 66%
Montez Sweat 31 58%
Matt Ioannidis 29 55%
James Smith-Williams 19 36%
Danny Johnson 12 23%
Tim Settle 7 13%
Casey Toohill 4 8%
David Mayo 3 6%
Shaka Toney 3 6%
Khaleke Hudson 2 4%

Advertising