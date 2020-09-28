"Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-20 loss against the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team lost to the Cleveland Browns, 34-20, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington scored first for the first time since Week 1 of the 2019 season.
- Washington won the coin toss and deferred. It was the first time this year that Washington won the coin toss and it is the first time this season that the opposing team started the game with the ball.
- Washington did not allow a score of their opponents opening possession for the first time this season.
- Washington's 13 sacks through the first three weeks are tied for third-most in franchise history, and the most since 1983.
- Washington led after the first quarter of the contest for the first time since Week 15 of the 2019 season.
- Washington registered 100-plus net rushing yards in their second-consecutive contest and it marks the first time the team has accomplished the feat since Week 14 and Week 15 of the 2019 season.
- Washington recorded multiple sacks and has now notched multiple sacks in every contest this season. They entered the game with the most sacks in the NFL.
- Washington did not record a turnover for the first time this season.
- Washington converted a fourth down for the third-consecutive game.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. finished the contest 21-for-37 for 224 yards and threw two touchdown passes and three interceptions for a passer rating of 58.8. He also had an eight-yard rush.
- Haskins Jr.'s 21 completions and 37 passing attempts are both career-highs for a single-game.
- Haskins Jr. threw for 224 yards, which is the second-most in a single-game in his career. His highest mark to date was when he registered 261 passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 of the 2019 season.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin finished the contest with game-highs in receptions (4) and receiving yards (83).
- Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman registered three receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns.
- Inman scored two touchdowns in a single game for the first time in his career.
- Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright finished the game with four receptions for 24 yards and one rush for six yards. Those were the first receptions, rushes, receiving yards and rushing yards of his career.
- Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden had one rush for 22 yards.
- Gandy-Golden's 22-yard rush was the fifth-longest for a rookie receiver in franchise history.
- Right tackle Morgan Moses forced a fumble for the first time in his career.
- Rookie running back Antonio Gibson had nine rushes for 49 yards and one touchdown.
- Gibson recorded a rushing touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since Adrian Peterson accomplished the feat in Week 15-16 of last season.
- Gibson became the seventh rookie in franchise history to rush for two or more touchdowns in the first three games and the first since Robert Griffin II and Alfred Morris in 2012.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen started and notched a game-high nine tackles (seven solo) and recorded a sack.
- Allen registered his first full sack since Week 17 of last season.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne started and finished the game with five tackles (three solo).
- Defensive end Montez Sweat started and notched four tackles (three solo) and one sack. Sweat now has 2.0 sacks on the season.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic recorded a game-high nine tackles (five solo)
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller made his 2020 debut and registered one tackle.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Punter Tress Way had three punts for 147 yards (49.0 avg.) and pinned two of them inside the 20 yard line.
- Way's net average of 45.3 was his highest of the season.
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 2-of-3 of his extra point attempts.