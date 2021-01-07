Washington Vs. Buccaneers Preview: Survive And Advance

BIGGEST STORYLINES

-- Washington's pass rush vs. Tom Brady: It is a foregone conclusion that any hopes of Washington upsetting the Buccaneers will hinge on the performance of its defensive line. Games like this, head coach Ron Rivera said Monday morning, is why some teams invest in the position group.

"Getting here and having a chance to see what San Francisco had done the last couple years and then looking at this roster...then just looking at that youth and...that if we developed the youth properly, we'd develop something good. I think we're starting to get that. I mean, we're still developing. They're still learning. They're still growing. But their potential is most certainly on display."

The group, led by Pro Bowler and captain Chase Young, has proven that Washington chose wisely in building around it. The team is sixth in the NFL with 47.0 sacks and tied for seventh in adjusted sack rate. Despite ranking 13th in blitz percentage, the team is fourth in pressures. Even if the defensive line does not get to the quarterback, it has still been able to affect the passing game with 15 pass deflections.

The pass rush will have one of its toughest tests in trying to take down Tom Brady. The Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-fewest sacks (22), which has allowed Brady to lead a second-best passing offense. His 4,633 yards are the fifth-highest of his career, and he has thrown for 40 touchdowns for just the second time in 21 seasons. He might be 43 years old, but Rivera said he is still throwing the ball like he is 20 years younger.

"He's got the arm strength. He delivers a good ball. He's still who he is. That's the scary part. He may be that age, but he sure doesn't play like it. When you watch him, I know he spreads it around, too. You can't sit there and say: 'I know he's going to throw it to [Rob Gronkowski] or he's going to throw it to Mike [Evans] or he's going to throw it to [Antonio] Brown.' He's going to do what he does based on what he sees and his years of experience."

The numbers indicate that Washington will need to put pressure on Brady in order to win. Four of Tampa Bay's five losses have come when Brady is pressured on at least 18% of his dropbacks, and his accuracy dips to 33.7% when he is pressured. Whether the pass rush gets to Brady or alters his efficiency, it will be imperative for it to hinder him throughout the night.