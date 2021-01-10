Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Loss To The Bucs In The Wild Card Round

Despite a 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defensive tackle Daron Payne and wide receiver Terry McLaurin kept the Washington Football Team in the game during its Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's how they performed on Saturday night:

Game Ball No. 1: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Believe it or not, this was only Heinicke's second start in the NFL. After stepping foot onto the national stage, Heinicke seized the moment. He completing 26 of his 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, becoming only the sixth quarterback in Washington history to amass 300 yards passing in a postseason contest, joining Kirk Cousins, Mark Rypien, Doug Williams, Joe Theismann and Sammy Baugh. On top of that, Heinicke led the team with 46 rushing yards all while picking up a rushing touchdown, joining Kirk Cousins as the only two quarterbacks in Washington franchise history to record a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in a single playoff contest.

After Washington was able to recover a fumble in the third quarter, momentum shifted in Washington's favor as Heinicke was able to move his offense quickly down the field. On 3rd-and-5 at Tampa Bay's 8-yard line, Heinicke took the snap, scrambled around trying to find a receiver open in the end zone, somehow managed to escape pressure from the Bucs' defensive line and then dove for the pylon to pull Washington within 18-16. zone to put