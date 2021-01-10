3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Bucs

1. Heinicke Provides A Spark

Quarterback Alex Smith's status for Washington's game against the Buccaneers had been in the air for days when it was announced hours before kickoff that he would be inactive for the Wild Card round. That left backup Taylor Heinicke to run the offense in just the second start of his career.

There were some slipups -- like the tipped pass that turned into an interception -- but for the most part, Heinicke provided the same spark he did against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

Heinicke opened up the game with a deep shot to Cam Sims. It slipped out of Sims' fingers, but it showed the tone that Heinicke was going to have all game. On the possession after his interception, Heinicke led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with his legs and his arm. He completed three of his four passes and also scrambled for 12 yards. J.D. McKissic ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown to make the score 9-7.