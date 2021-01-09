Washington Football Team Vs. Buccaneers  Inactives, Wild Card Round

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for tonight's Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- No. 11 QB Alex Smith
- No. 35 RB Lamar Miller
- No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
- No. 59 LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- No. 66 T David Steinmetz
Notes:
- No. 4 Taylor Heinicke is expected to start in place of No. 11 Alex Smith at quarterback.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 4 QB Ryan Griffin
- No. 17 WR Justin Watson
- No. 25 RB LeSean McCoy
- No. 36 CB Herb Miller
- No. 64 G Aaron Stinnie
- No. 82 TE Antony Auclair
- No. 95 DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
