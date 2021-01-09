News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Buccaneers  Inactives, Wild Card Round

Jan 09, 2021 at 06:45 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

InactivesList_WildCard+Medliminal_Twitter

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for tonight's Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 10 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  • No. 11 QB Alex Smith
  • No. 35 RB Lamar Miller
  • No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
  • No. 59 LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  • No. 66 T David Steinmetz

Notes:

  • No. 4 Taylor Heinicke is expected to start in place of No. 11 Alex Smith at quarterback.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 4 QB Ryan Griffin
  • No. 17 WR Justin Watson
  • No. 25 RB LeSean McCoy
  • No. 36 CB Herb Miller
  • No. 64 G Aaron Stinnie
  • No. 82 TE Antony Auclair
  • No. 95 DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

Related Content

news

Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Eagles Inactives, Week 17

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington Signs Center Chase Roullier To Multi-Year Extension

Roullier has started 52 games since Washington drafted him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Washington Releases RB Michael Warren, Signs WR Dontrelle Inman To Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Panthers Inactives, Week 16

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Washington Activates WR Antonio Gandy-Golden From Injured Reserve, Elevates QB Steven Montez From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To 2021 Pro Bowl

Scherff was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in six seasons, while Young is the youngest player in Washington history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at 21-years old. 
news

Washington Signs LB Mychal Kendricks Off Seahawks' Practice Squad, Places LB Shaun Dion Hamilton On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Seahawks Inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertising