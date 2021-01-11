Snap Counts: Washington-Buccaneers, Wild Card Round

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Offense (72 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|G Brandon Scherff
|72
|100%
|T Morgan Moses
|72
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|72
|100%
|T Cornelius Lucs
|72
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|72
|100%
|QB Taylor Heinicke
|72
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|72
|100%
|WR Cam Sims
|72
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|69
|96%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|39
|54%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|38
|53%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|34
|47%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|21
|29%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|12
|17%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|2
|3%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|1
|1%
Defense (74 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|74
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|74%
|100%
|FS Kamren Curl
|74
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|74
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|72
|97%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|72
|97%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|69
|92%
|DT Daron Payne
|67
|91%
|DE Chase Young
|65
|88%
|DE Montez Sweat
|54
|73%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|27
|36%
|LB Mychal Kendricks
|33
|49%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|25
|34%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|23
|31%
|DT Tim Settle
|16
|22%
|DE Casey Toohill
|2
|3%