Snap Counts: Washington-Buccaneers, Wild Card Round

Jan 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

Offense (72 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
G Brandon Scherff 72 100%
T Morgan Moses 72 100%
TE Logan Thomas 72 100%
T Cornelius Lucs 72 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 72 100%
QB Taylor Heinicke 72 100%
C Chase Roullier 72 100%
WR Cam Sims 72 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 69 96%
RB Antonio Gibson 39 54%
RB J.D. McKissic 38 53%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 34 47%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 21 29%
WR Isaiah Wright 12 17%
TE Marcus Baugh 2 3%
WR Dontrelle Inman 1 1%

Defense (74 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Jeremy Reaves 74 100%
LB Jon Bostic 74% 100%
FS Kamren Curl 74 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 74 100%
CB Ronald Darby 72 97%
LB Cole Holcomb 72 97%
DT Jonathan Allen 69 92%
DT Daron Payne 67 91%
DE Chase Young 65 88%
DE Montez Sweat 54 73%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 27 36%
LB Mychal Kendricks 33 49%
CB Jimmy Moreland 25 34%
CB Fabian Moreau 23 31%
DT Tim Settle 16 22%
DE Casey Toohill 2 3%

Advertising