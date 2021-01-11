Washington-Bucs Monday Stats Pack

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Jan 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM
The Washington Football team defense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 9, 2021. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, Saturday evening at FedExField.
  • Washington registered 375 total net yards, its most in a playoff game since 2000 against the Detroit Lions [389].
  • Washington recorded 289 total net passing yards, its seventh most in a postseason contest and most since 1992 against the Buffalo Bills [292].
  • Washington scored 23 points, its most in a postseason game since 2000 against Detroit.
  • Washington scored 20-plus points for the 11th time this season. The first time doing so in a single season since 2016, including postseason play.
  • Washington's three total touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns were both its most in a playoff game since 2000 against the Lions.
  • Washington tallied 15 passing first downs, tied for the third-most in a single playoff game in Washington history.
  • Washington's 23 total first downs are tied for seventh-most in a postseason game in franchise history.
  • Washington converted 7-of-14 third downs for a 50 percent conversion rate, tied for the sixth-highest mark in a playoff game in franchise history.
  • Washington limited Tampa Bay to converting 6-of-14 third downs for a 43 percent completion rate, its second-lowest mark this season (min. 14 attempts).
  • Washington's three sacks are its most in a playoff game since 2013 [5].
  • Washington's three sacks are tied for the most allowed by the Buccaneers this season.
  • Washington's two forced fumbles were the most in a postseason game since 2006 against Tampa Bay.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and a 78.4 passer rating, including a career-long 36-yard pass. He added six rushes for 46 yards.
  • Heinicke became the first undrafted quarterback to start a postseason contest for Washington in franchise history.
  • Heinicke's 26 completions rank tied for fourth for a Washington quarterback in a playoff game.
  • Heinicke became the sixth quarterback for Washington to amass 300 yards passing in a postseason contest, joining Kirk Cousins, Mark Rypien, Doug Williams, Joe Theismann and Sammy Baugh.
  • Heinicke's 15 passing first downs are the second-most for a single quarterback for Washington in a playoff game in franchise history, behind Todd Collins [16] in 2008.
  • Heinicke became the eighth quarterback for Washington to register two-plus plays of 25+ yards.
  • Heinicke became the first undrafted quarterback to rush for a touchdown in a postseason game since Jeff Garcia did so in 2003.
  • Heinicke's 46 rushing yards and six rushes are both the most for a quarterback in a playoff game in Washington history.
  • Heinicke's 10-yard rush was the second longest for a quarterback in a postseason game in the club's history behind Joe Theismann's 12-yard run in the 1983 Super Bowl.
  • Wide receiver Cam Sims hauled seven receptions for 104 yards [14.9 avg.].
  • Sims became the third undrafted receiver in Washington history to surpass 100 yards receiving in a playoff game, joining Ricky Sanders and Gary Clark.
  • Sims's 14.9 receiving average was the third highest in a postseason contest for an undrafted Washington receiver (min. 7 receptions).
  • Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. reeled in three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
  • Sims Jr. became the ninth undrafted Washington player to catch a touchdown in the postseason and the first since Logan Paulsen in 2013.
  • Running back J.D. McKissic tallied a rushing touchdown, his first-career postseason rushing score.
  • Tight end Logan Thomas recorded five catches for 74 yards.
  • Thomas's 29-yard reception was the second longest for a tight end in the postseason in Washington franchise history.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded six receptions for 75 yards [12.5 avg.].

DEFENSE

  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne notched 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, three QB hits and one forced fumble. 
  • Payne is the first player for Washington to have a sack and a forced fumble in a postseason contest since Chris Wilson did so in 2008 against Seattle.
  • Defensive end Montez Sweat registered four tackles [two solo], a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
  • Sweat's sacks are the second-most through two seasons in Washington history, including postseason play.
  • Payne and Sweat both recorded two tackles for loss, tied for second-most in a single playoff game in Washington history.
  • Safety Jeremy Reaves recorded a career-high 10 tackles [nine solo] and his first-career forced fumble.
  • Reaves became the second undrafted player for Washington to register a forced fumble in a playoff game and first since Chris Wilson in 2008 against Seattle.
  • Linebacker Jon Bostic tallied seven tackles, one pass defensed and his first fumble recovery since 2017. It is the first postseason fumble recovery in his career.
  • Bostic joined Marcus Washington [2006] as the only two linebackers in Washington history to record a playoff game with a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on a 36-yard field goal and 2-of-2 PATs.
  • Punter Tress Way punted five times for 219 yards [43.8 avg.] with one inside the 20-yard line.

