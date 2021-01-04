NFC Playoff Picture: Washington To Host Buccaneers In Wild-Card Round

Washington, making its first postseason appearance since 2015, will have a difficult matchup against quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are one of the hottest teams in the NFL since starting the season 7-5. The Buccaneers have averaged 37 points per game during their four-game winning streak, while Washington has averaged 17.8 during that stretch.

But the 43-year-old Brady has rarely faced a defensive line like Washington's, who has hounded opposing quarterbacks throughout the season. Washington entered Sunday ranked third in passing defense and fourth in total defense.

"Tom Brady, I'm coming," rookie defensive end Chase Young said as he ran off the field after the Eagles game. "I want Tom. I want Tom."

Head coach Ron Rivera and his players have talked repeatedly about how once a team makes "the Big Dance," anything can happen. Their playoff run will start against a six-time Super Bowl champion in Brady, but Washington seems up for the challenge.