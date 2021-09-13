News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Chargers Monday Stats Pack

Sep 13, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

"Washington-Chargers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-16 at FedExField.
  • Washington dropped their season opener for the first time since 2019, when they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
  • Washington held their opponent to 90 rushing yards, the fewest since allowing 83 rushing yards to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of last season.
  • Washington won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.  
  • Washington rookies LB Jamin Davis, T Sam Cosmi, CB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Dyami Brown, RB Jaret Patterson and LS Camaron Cheeseman all made their regular season debuts.

OFFENSE

  • QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was 3-of-6 for 13 yards before departing with a hip injury.
  • QB Taylor Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick and was 11-of-15 for 122 yards, a touchdown and a 119.3 passer rating. Heinicke added three rushes for 17 yards.
  • RB Antonio Gibson had 20 carries for 90 yards. Gibson also added three receptions for 18 yards
  • Gibson's 108 yards from scrimmage are the most by a Washington running back in Week 1 since Adrian Peterson's 166 in 2018.
  • It marked the fifth time in Gibson's career that he amassed 100-plus scrimmage yards.
  • The last Washington running back other than Gibson to tally more than 108 scrimmage yards in a single-game was RB Derrius Guice who notched 137 scrimmage yards against Carolina in 2019.
  • WR Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 62 yards.
  • It is McLaurin's 20th career game with at least 60 receiving yards, the fourth-most amongst receivers through 30-career games. He trails Odell Beckham Jr. (23), Julio Jones (21) and Michael Thomas (21).
  • McLaurin has 248 career receiving yards in Week 1 contests, the most by a receiver in franchise history through three Week 1 games.
  • TE Logan Thomas hauled in three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

DEFENSE

  • CB William Jackson III made his Washington debut and recorded an interception of Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Jackson III also had two PD's, the most by a Washington player in a Week 1 contest since 2018. 
  • Jackson III is just the second player in Washington history to record at least two PD's and an interception in a Week 1 contest.
  • DE Montez Sweat tallied a sack, QBH and forced fumble. It was his 17.0 career sack, the third most in Washington history through 33 career games. 
  • With his QBH, Sweat now has the most QBH by a Washington player through 33 career games in franchise history.
  • Sweat is the first player to record a QBH, FF and sack in a single game since Chase Young did so on December 27, 2020 vs. Carolina. 
  • DT Jonathan Allen had a sack of three yards, a TFL and three QBH.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • K Dustin Hopkins went 3-of-4 on field goals, connecting from 30, 43 and 48 yards. He also made the only extra point he attempted.
  • P Tress Way finished the game with three punts for 138 yards (46.0 avg.) and pinned two of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

