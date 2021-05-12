News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington To Host Los Angeles Chargers In Week 1

May 12, 2021 at 08:30 AM
The Washington Football Team will open the 2021 season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12 on CBS, the broadcast network announced Wednesday morning. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The rest of the schedule will be released at 7:45 p.m. on all the team's social media platforms. (Check out the home and away opponents, HERE.)

Washington is 7-4 all-time against the Chargers, with their first meeting coming in 1973 and their most-recent matchup coming in 2017.

While Washington is the reigning NFC East champion, the Chargers finished third in the AFC West last season with a record of 7-9 but could have more success under first-year head coach Brandon Staley.

Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and second-year quarterback Justin Herbert leads an offense that finished in the top 10 in the league in total yards and passing yards per game. Equipped with Herbert, perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen and dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler, the Chargers will be a formidable test for Washington's defense, which added more firepower to what was a statistically dominant unit in 2020.

Offensively, Washington will have to deal with the return of multiple All-Pros in defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James but should be much improved given the additions of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, among others.

This is the first time Washington will open the regular season against a non-divisional opponent since 2018 and the first time it will open versus an AFC West foe since 2001.

