News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Chiefs Monday Stats Pack

Oct 18, 2021 at 07:38 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Stats101821
The Washington Football Team's offense huddles together before calling a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

"Washington-Chiefs Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 31-13 loss over the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 at FedExField.
  • Washington intercepted Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes two times in the first half. The two interceptions are the most by Washington in a first half since September 29, 2019 at New York Giants. It was the third time Mahomes has been intercepted twice in the first half of a game in his career.

Related Links

OFFENSE

  • QB Taylor Heinicke completed 24-of-39 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. 
  • RB JD McKissic had eight receptions for 65 receiving yards. He also recorded eight rushes for 44-yards. McKissic's 110 scrimmage yards are a career-high. 
  • McKissic is the third Washington running back to record at least 45 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards in a single game since 2015. McKissic is the first back to record at least 45 rushing and 65 receiving yards in a single game since RB Antonio Gibson accomplished the feat in 2020. 
  • RB Antonio Gibson had 10 rushes for 44 yards (4.4 avg). He added two receptions. Gibson has had at least one reception in 17 of his first 19 career-games, the second-most through a players first 19-career games in franchise history.
  • TE Ricky Seals-Jones hauled in four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. It was the 10th touchdown of his career. His 58 receiving yards were his most since recording 82 on September 29, 2019.

DEFENSE

  • DE Chase Young tallied a sack, a TFL and a QBH. Young has a sack in ¬¬two-straight games. 
  • CB Kendall Fuller intercepted former teammate Patrick Mahomes. It was his first interception since October 18, 2020 at NYG.
  • S Bobby McCain intercepted a pass from Mahomes late in the first half. It was his first interception since October 11, 2020.
  • LB Cole Holcomb recorded a sack, pass defensed and a forced fumble. Holcomb is the first Washington linebacker to have at least one sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble since he also did so on October 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • K Dustin Hopkins went 2-for-3 knocking home 50 and 43-yard field goals. He also recorded an extra point.
  • Hopkins 50-yard field goal was his longest since connecting on a 51-yarder on December 13, 2020 at San Francisco. It was his 14th 50-plus yard field goal of his career. 
  • P Tress Way punted four times 232 yards, including a 66-yarder that was tied for the fourth-longest of his career.

SNAP COUNTS

Offense (59 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Charles Leno Jr. 59 100%
Cornelius Lucas 59 100%
Ereck Flowers 59 100%
Wes Schweitzer 59 100%
Taylor Heinicke 59 100%
Ricky Seals-Jones 59 100%
Chase Roullier 59 100%
Terry McLaurin 56 95%
Dyami Brown 47 80%
J.D. McKissic 36 61%
Adam Humphries 31 53%
Antonio Gibson 23 39%
John Bates 13 22%
DeAndre Carter 12 20%
Dax Milne 12 20%
Antonio Gandy-Golden 3 5%
Jaret Patterson 2 3%
Saahdiq Charles 1 2%

Defense (82 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Kamren Curl 82 100%
Kendall Fuller 82 100%
Bobby McCain 82 100%
Cole Holcomb 82 100%
William Jackson III 82 100%
Landon Collins 68 83%
Chase Young 61 74%
Montez Sweat 58 71%
Jonathan Allen 55 68%
Daron Payne 53 65%
Jamin Davis 46 56%
Benjamin St-Juste 40 49%
Matt Ioannidis 37 45%
James Smith-Williams 23 28%
Tim Settle 20 24%
Casey Toohill 11 13%
Shaka Toney 11 13%
Khaleke Hudson 8 10%
David Mayo 1 1%

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team vs. Chiefs inactives, Week 6

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Washington elevates WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, T David Steinmetz

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington will retire Pro Bowler, Ring of Fame member Sean Taylor's number during alumni homecoming weekend

While recognizing all Washington Alumni during Alumni Homecoming Weekend, the team will dedicate a lasting tribute to Sean Taylor and his family.
news

Washington signs S Cole Luke amid multiple roster moves

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington-Saints Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 33-22 loss over the New Orleans Saints, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Saints inactives, Week 5

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

The Washington Football Team announces enhanced suites experience for the 2021 season

Fans can enjoy a new, chef-inspired menu along with a host of luxury upgrades, including in-suite amenities and mobile ordering.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Falcons Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Washington Signs Kelvin Harmon To Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
Advertising