"Washington-Chiefs Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 31-13 loss over the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 at FedExField.
- Washington intercepted Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes two times in the first half. The two interceptions are the most by Washington in a first half since September 29, 2019 at New York Giants. It was the third time Mahomes has been intercepted twice in the first half of a game in his career.
OFFENSE
- QB Taylor Heinicke completed 24-of-39 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.
- RB JD McKissic had eight receptions for 65 receiving yards. He also recorded eight rushes for 44-yards. McKissic's 110 scrimmage yards are a career-high.
- McKissic is the third Washington running back to record at least 45 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards in a single game since 2015. McKissic is the first back to record at least 45 rushing and 65 receiving yards in a single game since RB Antonio Gibson accomplished the feat in 2020.
- RB Antonio Gibson had 10 rushes for 44 yards (4.4 avg). He added two receptions. Gibson has had at least one reception in 17 of his first 19 career-games, the second-most through a players first 19-career games in franchise history.
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones hauled in four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. It was the 10th touchdown of his career. His 58 receiving yards were his most since recording 82 on September 29, 2019.
DEFENSE
- DE Chase Young tallied a sack, a TFL and a QBH. Young has a sack in ¬¬two-straight games.
- CB Kendall Fuller intercepted former teammate Patrick Mahomes. It was his first interception since October 18, 2020 at NYG.
- S Bobby McCain intercepted a pass from Mahomes late in the first half. It was his first interception since October 11, 2020.
- LB Cole Holcomb recorded a sack, pass defensed and a forced fumble. Holcomb is the first Washington linebacker to have at least one sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble since he also did so on October 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K Dustin Hopkins went 2-for-3 knocking home 50 and 43-yard field goals. He also recorded an extra point.
- Hopkins 50-yard field goal was his longest since connecting on a 51-yarder on December 13, 2020 at San Francisco. It was his 14th 50-plus yard field goal of his career.
- P Tress Way punted four times 232 yards, including a 66-yarder that was tied for the fourth-longest of his career.
SNAP COUNTS
Offense (59 snaps)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Charles Leno Jr.
|59
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|59
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|59
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|59
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|59
|100%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|59
|100%
|Chase Roullier
|59
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|56
|95%
|Dyami Brown
|47
|80%
|J.D. McKissic
|36
|61%
|Adam Humphries
|31
|53%
|Antonio Gibson
|23
|39%
|John Bates
|13
|22%
|DeAndre Carter
|12
|20%
|Dax Milne
|12
|20%
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|3
|5%
|Jaret Patterson
|2
|3%
|Saahdiq Charles
|1
|2%
Defense (82 snaps)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Kamren Curl
|82
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|82
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|82
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|82
|100%
|William Jackson III
|82
|100%
|Landon Collins
|68
|83%
|Chase Young
|61
|74%
|Montez Sweat
|58
|71%
|Jonathan Allen
|55
|68%
|Daron Payne
|53
|65%
|Jamin Davis
|46
|56%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|40
|49%
|Matt Ioannidis
|37
|45%
|James Smith-Williams
|23
|28%
|Tim Settle
|20
|24%
|Casey Toohill
|11
|13%
|Shaka Toney
|11
|13%
|Khaleke Hudson
|8
|10%
|David Mayo
|1
|1%