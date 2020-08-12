Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses

Because of Gibson's experience at multiple positions, Jordan said the former Tiger "doesn't just see it from the standpoint of running back."

"He sees it from all aspects because he has played all of these positions," he said. "I see a guy that can catch, I see a guy that can make guys miss, I see a guy that can run between the tackles and attack the perimeter like they have done at Carolina with [Christian] McCaffrey. He can give you mismatches in the passing game. I am really excited about his development and to have the opportunity to work with him."

Hostler also vouched for Gibson's comfort level. He still wants Gibson to develop like the other young players, but Hostler said "it's natural for him" to perform at any spot on the field.

"He is going to be a matchup issue for a defense," Hostler said. "Those are the guys you can take advantage of and do some things."

Gibson has said from the moment he was drafted that he wants to contribute right away. He compares himself to players like Ty Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson and Alvin Kamara because of what they can do as runners and receivers and how they can adapt to any situation.

Gibson is confident he can dominate defenses, regardless of where he is on the field. When asked what he does best, Gibson simply replied, "Everything."