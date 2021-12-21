Washington activates 3 players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, elevates 4 from practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- CB Troy Apke
- TE Sammis Reyes
- DT Tim Settle
The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements:
- FB Alex Armah
- LB De'Jon Harris
- QB Kyle Shurmur
- T David Steinmetz
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- RB J.D. McKissic