5 Takeaways From Washington's Thanksgiving Win Over The Cowboys

5. Alone in first place in the NFC East

It took Rivera 42 days to get his first two wins as Washington's coach. His next two came in a span of five days.

After back-to-back victories, Washington is now in sole possession of first place in the NFC East standings, though that distinction may be short-lived. If the New York Giants (3-7) defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, they'll move into first place because of their two victories over Washington this season. And if the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, they'll jump both Washington and the Giants.

Still, Washington has to feel good about how it played Thursday and where it stands in the division entering the final stretch. The Cowboys entered Week 12 with the easiest remaining schedule, and now Washington is a game up on them and has the tiebreaker.

Washington has a difficult stretching coming up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers and the Seahawks, but the Eagles' and Giants' remaining games are tough as well. If Rivera's team can win at least one of its next three games, it'll remain in playoff contention before playing the Carolina Panthers and Eagles to close out the year.