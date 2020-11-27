Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Blowout Of The Cowboys

Game Ball No. 3: Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner

Turner has shown in the past that he is not afraid to get creative with his play-calling, and that was on full display against the Cowboys. Not only did his offense put up at least 325 yards for the sixth straight game, but he also showed off two plays that helped keep the chains moving.

The first came on Washington's second drive of the first quarter; tight end Logan Thomas took a reverse handoff, dropped back and completed a 28-yard pass to McLaurin. That put Washington at Dallas' 36-yard line, which helped Gibson finish off the 75-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown.

The next play came on Washington's ensuing drive when it was trailing, 10-7. Smith took the snap and handed the ball off to J.D. McKissic between the running back's legs. Before the Cowboys knew what was happening, McKissic was already running for a six-yard gain. Washington was able to tie the score with a 23-yard field goal four plays later.