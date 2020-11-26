3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Cowboys

The Washington Football Team leads the Dallas Cowboys, 17-13, at halftime. Here are three quick hits from the first two quarters.

1. A Strong Start For Antonio Gibson

Running back Antonio Gibson had a breakout game in Washington's Week 7 game against the Cowboys. He contributed the bulk of the team's 208-yard performance on the ground with 128 yards and a touchdown.

Gibson isn't close to that total yet, but he's off to a good start with 43 yards on 11 carries. Add that to his 21 receiving yards, and the third-round rookie has accounted for 42% of Washington's offense and is averaging four yards per touch.