News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

Dec 13, 2021 at 08:05 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

STATS_PACK121321
The Washington Football Team celebrates a touchdown from Jonathan Williams during its game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-20 at FedExField.
  • It was Washington's first loss to the Cowboys since December 29, 2019.
  • Washington scored 20 second-half points, the most they have scored in the second half of a game since they scored 24 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving last season.
  • Washington returned an interception for a touchdown for the second-consecutive game against Dallas. It is the first time the team has recorded a pick six in back-to-back games against the Cowboys since October 14th and December 9, 1984.
  • Washington's defense tallied multiple interceptions for the third time this season.
  • Washington recorded 100 rushing yards for the fourth-consecutive game and ninth overall this season.

Related Links

OFFENSE

  • QB Taylor Heinicke completed 11-of-25 passes for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed three times for eight yards.
  • Heinicke's 43-yard touchdown pass to WR Cam Sims was his sixth TD pass of 25-plus yards this season.
  • QB Kyle Allen made his first appearance of the season and was four-of-nine for 43 yards.
  • RB Antonio Gibson had 10 rushes for 36 yards (3.6 avg). He added two receptions for five yards.
  • WR Cam Sims had three catches for 69 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown grab. It was the longest touchdown reception of Sims' career.

Defense

  • S Landon Collins recorded his first-career multi-sack game He also added his first interception since September 20, 2020 at Arizona.
  • It was the first time this season a safety has recorded 2.0 sacks and an interception in a single-game and was the first in the NFL since 2006 when Arizona Cardinals S Adrian Wilson accomplished the feat. It is only the ninth time in NFL history a safety has had multiple sacks and an interception in a single game per Stathead.
  • LB Cole Holcomb recorded his second interception of the season. He returned it 31 yards for his first NFL touchdown. It was Washington's first pick six since DE Montez Sweat recorded one on Thanksgiving last season against Dallas.
  • Holcomb is the first Washington inside linebacker to record an interception returned for a touchdown since London Fletcher did so on October 21, 2007 against Arizona.
  • DT Jonathan Allen had a sack of eight yards, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss. Allen now has 7.5 sacks this season. He is now 0.5 sacks away from tying his career-high. 
  • DT Daron Payne registered six tackles (five solo), including one for a loss and notched one sack. Payne now has 3.5 sacks on the season and is 1.5 away from tying his single-season career high of 5.0 in 2018.

Special Teams

  • P Tress Way had seven punts for 356 yards (50.9 avg.) with three punts inside the 20 yard line and a net average of 47.3. 
  • Way's seven punts were the most he has had in a single-game since also hitting seven punts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 of the 2020 season. 
  • Way has pinned three-plus punts inside the 20-yard line in three-consecutive weeks. It is the first time Way has accomplished that feat since Week 7-9 of the 2018 season. 
  • Way's 356 total punt yards was the most he has had in a single-game since recording 398 against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

Snap Counts

OFFENSE (68 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
Cornelius Lucas 68 100%
Ereck Flowers 68 100%
Brandon Scherff 68 100%
Charles Leno 62 91%
Tyler Larsen 49 72%
John Bates 48 71%
Taylor Heinicke 48 71%
Antonio Gibson 46 68%
Adam Humphries 42 62%
DeAndre Carter 40 59%
Cam Sims 40 59%
Terry McLaurin 33 49%
Ricky Seals-Jones 31 46%
Dyami Brown 23 34%
Kyle Allen 20 29%
Keith Ismael 19 28%
Curtis Samuel 14 21%
Jaret Patterson 12 18%
Jonathan Williams 10 15%
Saahdiq Charles 6 9%
Sammis Reyes 1 1%

Defense (85 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Cole Holcomb 85 100%
Kendall Fuller 84 99%
William Jackson III 84 99%
Bobby McCain 82 96%
Kamren Curl 71 84%
Landon Collins 71 84%
Daniel Wise 70 82%
Daron Payne 67 79%
Matt Ioannidis 61 72%
Shaka Toney 52 61%
Jonathan Allen 46 54%
Bunmi Rotimi 44 52%
Jamin Davis 40 47%
Danny Johnson 28 33%
Tim Settle 27 32%
David Mayo 17 20%
Will Bradley-King 4 5%
De'Jon Harris 1 1%
Jeremy Reaves 1 1%

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 14

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington places Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves.

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington places Montez Sweat on Reserve/COVID-19 list, Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve, signed Jonathan Williams from Giants practice squad

The Washington Football Team has announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington places LB Khaleke Hudson on IR, signs Milo Eifler from Miami's practice squad

The Washington Football Team has announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Raiders Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Raiders inactives, Week 13

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Washington signs FB Alex Armah, activates CB Darryl Roberts and places CB Benjamin St-Juste on IR

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday. 
news

Washington Football Team Names Trista Langdon Senior Vice President, Operations and Guest Experience

With decades of experience executing high-profile entertainment and sports events at a 365-day venue, Langdon joins the Executive Leadership Team to oversee the end-to-end stadium experience.
news

Washington-Seahawks Tuesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Washington Football Team debuts 'Shop Black' holiday market as part of 'Inspire Change'-themed Monday Night Football game against Seattle Seahawks

Washington will host a variety of pregame and in-game activations in support of the NFL's Inspire Change Initiative and the Team's efforts to support local communities, lead on social justice matters, and increase access to opportunity for all across the DMV area.
Advertising