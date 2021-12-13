"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-20 at FedExField.
- It was Washington's first loss to the Cowboys since December 29, 2019.
- Washington scored 20 second-half points, the most they have scored in the second half of a game since they scored 24 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving last season.
- Washington returned an interception for a touchdown for the second-consecutive game against Dallas. It is the first time the team has recorded a pick six in back-to-back games against the Cowboys since October 14th and December 9, 1984.
- Washington's defense tallied multiple interceptions for the third time this season.
- Washington recorded 100 rushing yards for the fourth-consecutive game and ninth overall this season.
OFFENSE
- QB Taylor Heinicke completed 11-of-25 passes for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed three times for eight yards.
- Heinicke's 43-yard touchdown pass to WR Cam Sims was his sixth TD pass of 25-plus yards this season.
- QB Kyle Allen made his first appearance of the season and was four-of-nine for 43 yards.
- RB Antonio Gibson had 10 rushes for 36 yards (3.6 avg). He added two receptions for five yards.
- WR Cam Sims had three catches for 69 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown grab. It was the longest touchdown reception of Sims' career.
Defense
- S Landon Collins recorded his first-career multi-sack game He also added his first interception since September 20, 2020 at Arizona.
- It was the first time this season a safety has recorded 2.0 sacks and an interception in a single-game and was the first in the NFL since 2006 when Arizona Cardinals S Adrian Wilson accomplished the feat. It is only the ninth time in NFL history a safety has had multiple sacks and an interception in a single game per Stathead.
- LB Cole Holcomb recorded his second interception of the season. He returned it 31 yards for his first NFL touchdown. It was Washington's first pick six since DE Montez Sweat recorded one on Thanksgiving last season against Dallas.
- Holcomb is the first Washington inside linebacker to record an interception returned for a touchdown since London Fletcher did so on October 21, 2007 against Arizona.
- DT Jonathan Allen had a sack of eight yards, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss. Allen now has 7.5 sacks this season. He is now 0.5 sacks away from tying his career-high.
- DT Daron Payne registered six tackles (five solo), including one for a loss and notched one sack. Payne now has 3.5 sacks on the season and is 1.5 away from tying his single-season career high of 5.0 in 2018.
Special Teams
- P Tress Way had seven punts for 356 yards (50.9 avg.) with three punts inside the 20 yard line and a net average of 47.3.
- Way's seven punts were the most he has had in a single-game since also hitting seven punts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 of the 2020 season.
- Way has pinned three-plus punts inside the 20-yard line in three-consecutive weeks. It is the first time Way has accomplished that feat since Week 7-9 of the 2018 season.
- Way's 356 total punt yards was the most he has had in a single-game since recording 398 against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 of the 2020 season.
Snap Counts
OFFENSE (68 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Cornelius Lucas
|68
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|68
|100%
|Brandon Scherff
|68
|100%
|Charles Leno
|62
|91%
|Tyler Larsen
|49
|72%
|John Bates
|48
|71%
|Taylor Heinicke
|48
|71%
|Antonio Gibson
|46
|68%
|Adam Humphries
|42
|62%
|DeAndre Carter
|40
|59%
|Cam Sims
|40
|59%
|Terry McLaurin
|33
|49%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|31
|46%
|Dyami Brown
|23
|34%
|Kyle Allen
|20
|29%
|Keith Ismael
|19
|28%
|Curtis Samuel
|14
|21%
|Jaret Patterson
|12
|18%
|Jonathan Williams
|10
|15%
|Saahdiq Charles
|6
|9%
|Sammis Reyes
|1
|1%
Defense (85 snaps)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Cole Holcomb
|85
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|84
|99%
|William Jackson III
|84
|99%
|Bobby McCain
|82
|96%
|Kamren Curl
|71
|84%
|Landon Collins
|71
|84%
|Daniel Wise
|70
|82%
|Daron Payne
|67
|79%
|Matt Ioannidis
|61
|72%
|Shaka Toney
|52
|61%
|Jonathan Allen
|46
|54%
|Bunmi Rotimi
|44
|52%
|Jamin Davis
|40
|47%
|Danny Johnson
|28
|33%
|Tim Settle
|27
|32%
|David Mayo
|17
|20%
|Will Bradley-King
|4
|5%
|De'Jon Harris
|1
|1%
|Jeremy Reaves
|1
|1%