Washington Vs. Cowboys Preview: A Turkey Day Rumble In Texas

-- Washington's offense is showing improvement: Washington entered its first matchup with the Cowboys ranked last in total offense, but it erupted with 397 yards, including 208 yards on the ground. Since then, Washington has averaged 397 yards per game, pushing it up four spots to 28th.

What's more impressive was that in its next two games, Washington improved on those numbers with 402 yards against the New York Giants and 464 yard against the Detroit Lions. In those games, Alex Smith had back-to-back 300-yard outings for the first time in his career and led the league with 715 passing yards.

Washington's production dipped with 325 yards against the Bengals, but it found the balance it had been searching for in the past two games when it was down double digits in the first half. In addition to Smith's 166 passing yards, Washington rushed the ball 34 times for 164 yards, led by Antonio Gibson's 94 on 16 carries. In addition to Smith and Washington's skill players showing growth, Rivera believes offensive coordinator Scott Turner is showing progress as a play caller.