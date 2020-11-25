Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Cowboys, Week 12

8. Head coach Ron Rivera on if there is something he can tweak to start games faster:

"I think the truth of the matter is the biggest thing is we have to make plays when we get opportunities. If you look at the opportunities that we've had in games to either get off the field as a defense or to put the ball in the end zone as an offense, that to me is really the biggest deal more than anything else. I can bring in a sledgehammer and smash pumpkins [laughs]. But to be honest with you guys, it's neither here nor there. A start is a start. Sometimes you finish them off and sometimes you don't. We'll see what happens. We work on things, we work on our scripts, we work on our plays and then we come out in the second half and we call the same play, we call the same defenses and we play better. We'll see what happens come Thursday."

7. Smith where he feels more comfortable after a couple weeks:

"I think just that innate trust, no self-doubt, going out there playing loose and free is the biggest thing. I really feel like I have the last few weeks. I feel like I'm going out and playing quarterback and executing the offense. Certainly, there's a chunk of the game that's choreographed and there's a big chunk that's not. I feel better and better with the more reps I get that I do feel confident in all those situations."

6. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin on Smith:

"One thing I could say about Alex is he never makes it about him. He has every reason to kind of '[say], 'look at my comeback story, look what I've done,' but he makes it about the team. He's always trying to figure out ways you can make it easier on us as receivers, make it easy on the whole offense and play complimentary football. One thing about Alex you just can't quantify enough is just his experience playing. Even when we make good plays and make bad plays, he treats it the same. He tries to keep everybody even-keeled and focused on the task at hand. To see him come back and get a win as a starter, I wasn't here, but to see when the injury happened, nobody knew the future -- not even him. So to see him come back, that's not only a motivation to us as players, but to everybody that has watched that. I know Alex is going to try to keep it going as best he can, but he never makes it about him. It's just great to have him on our team."

5. Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan on the team's growth: