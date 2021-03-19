5 Things To Know About WR Curtis Samuel

2. He was one of a kind at Ohio State.

Samuel's ESPN high school recruiting page lists him as an athlete, and that is exactly how he was used during his three seasons at Ohio State. He put up solid numbers during his freshman and sophomore seasons -- 899 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns -- but he truly began to shine once he cemented a starting role in 2016.

There is only one player in the Buckeyes' history to have 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards, and that player is Samuel. He had 1,636 total yards during his junior year -- 771 rushing and 865 receiving -- to go with 15 touchdowns. His versatility earned him the nickname "Waldo" from Michigan State co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett because the Spartans were always trying to find where he was on the field.

"I don't think we can win without him," former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer told Sports Illustrated.

A prime example of that was Ohio State's double overtime victory against Michigan, which ultimately secured the Buckeyes' spot in the College Football Playoff. Not only did he supply Ohio State with 86 yards of offense, but he also scored the winning touchdown.

The Buckeyes were down by three at the Wolverines' 15-yard line. Samuel, who was lined up to the right of quarterback J.T. Barrett, took the handoff and sprinted to the left. With two blockers ahead of him, he planted his foot in the turf and turned upfield. He reached the second level with ease, and there were no defenders who could stop him from reaching the end zone to put the game away.

Samuel received first team All-Big Ten and All-American honors for his sensational final season with the Buckeyes. Head coach Ron Rivera and then-general manager Marty Hurney used the Carolina Panthers' 2017 second-round pick believing that same electric style would translate to the professional level. It would seem Samuel was brought to Washington in order to achieve the same goal.