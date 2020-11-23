Notes & Quotes: Washington Tames The Bengals

-- Smith did not throw for 300 yards for the third straight game -- he did not even eclipse 200 -- but his 17-for-25 passing performance for 166 yards was enough to earn his first win in more than two years.

"It felt really good. Another step, another thing I never thought I'd be doing again. It's one thing to obviously come out and then even to get playing time and a whole other deal playing football as a starter. Felt like we had one last week get away from us, so it was amazing to get to get a win and it was by putting all the work in. That's from doing what we do and so obviously a great, great team win today."

-- The last time Smith started a game at FedExField, he had his throwback uniform cut off him after suffering a devastating leg injury on Nov. 18, 2018. On Sunday, Smith again took the field in the team's throwback uniform for a Week 11 matchup. But this time, he secured his first victory in more than two years.

Smith admitted it was weird seeing these uniforms in the equipment room all week and eerie that his past two home starts have come during alumni weekend the week before Thanksgiving. Above all, he is grateful he was able to take the field in these uniforms again.

"So, fun to be wearing them now obviously grateful for that, to be back out there playing and it was amazing and obviously to get a win."

-- At 3-7, Washington is tied for second place in the NFC East. With six games to play, it has a legitimate shot of making the playoffs. Still, Smith is urging week-by-week progress. Washington has a crucial divisional matchup in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, and if it does not win that, its postseason hopes take a significant hit.