WFT Daily: Defensive Tetris 

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera explains what "Rivera Strong" means to him: Washington has made the extra effort to support Rivera as he undergoes treatment for squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. In Washington's home game against the Ravens, he was surprised with hundreds of cutouts from coaches, former players and Washington employees. His current coaching staff has also started to wear "Rivera Strong" t-shirts, which Rivera said meant a lot to him.

"Having folks support you has really been a great thing for me, personally. It really has. I get notes every day, and it truly does mean something. It really does lift your spirits. When you see those things as an individual, I see those things and it really does help me. I can't explain why as much as I just know there's folks behind me and praying for me. I'm in their thoughts, they're wishing the best. That's really cool."

-- Saahdiq Charles getting action at guard: Fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles is in the middle of his third week of practice, and Rivera wants to find the right place for him. He said Charles has an opportunity to play this week, and he is giving the former LSU tackle some time at left guard in order to get him more snaps and see how he plays at the position.

"Saahdiq, at the point of attack, is a little bit more stout. This is a move to see what happens and how he handles it. Do I think he could play tackle? Yeah, I do. But, right now I think this is a move a little bit out of need."

-- Rivera gives a scouting report on James Bradberry: Rivera's Carolina Panthers drafted New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, so he has a good idea of what to expect from the former Samford Bulldog. In four seasons with the Panthers, Bradberry recorded 279 tackles and grabbed eight interceptions. He's already off to a solid start in his first season with the Giants, recording 17 tackles and an interception, and Rivera knows Washington's wide receivers will be facing a physical player Sunday.