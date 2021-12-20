Washington's D-Line gets closer to full strength

Sweat, while being activated off the COVID-19 list, is still not cleared to return from Injured Reserve just yet. Per league rules, Washington has 21 days from Saturday to decide on whether to add him back to the active roster or return him to Injured Reserve. However, there have been encouraging signs for Sweat since returning to practice. Allen said Sweat was excited, playing fast and happy to be back with his teammates.

When asked about the impact Sweat could have for the defense, Rivera answered "a lot."

"It was evident today in watching him move around that he kept himself in pretty good shape," Rivera said Dec. 18. "He handled practice very well. He really did. So, it's exciting to watch him run around and being Montez again. It'll spill over to the guys around him, I believe because he's a high energy, high impact guy."

The quartet of defensive linemen were some of the first of what Washington hopes will be more players activated before kickoff on Tuesday night. For Rivera, one of the top priorities will be to get them "reintegrated into what we're doing."

"We don't wanna wear them down. At the same time, we wanna make sure we're getting the timing down and all that stuff."

While it's unclear at this point how the rotation will shake out, it's a fact that having its defensive line closer to being whole again will be helpful for Washington in a game that has vital playoff implications. Washington (6-7) currently has the No. 7 seed, but the Eagles (6-7) could claim that for themselves with a win.