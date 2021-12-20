News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington's D-Line gets closer to full strength

Dec 20, 2021 at 12:47 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Defensive_Line122021
Jonathan Allen celebrates a play with Daron Payne during the Washington Football Team's game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team received some positive news over the weekend as it prepares for its second straight division matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Montez Sweat were all activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, bolstering a defensive line that was in need of reinforcements. Sweat, still technically on Injured Reserve, was also designated to return to practice.

With playoff hopes on the line for the Tuesday night matchup, getting a core piece of the team's defense closer to full strength is a much-needed boost.

"Very steady. I mean, very steady players," said head coach Ron Rivera. "And I've said, they're blue collar type guys that get the job done. They may not look pretty, but what they do look is very steady."

With Smith-Williams and Toohill, Washington is regaining two rotational defensive ends who have been played starting roles with Chase Young out for the year and Sweat missing the last five games with a jaw injury and being on the COVID-19 list.

Toohill played in 72% of the defensive snaps over the course of his last three starts -- he was placed on the COVID-19 list before the game against the Dallas Cowboys -- and recorded three quarterback hits in that span. Smith-Williams, who Rivera viewed as a player ready to take another step in his development before the season, grabbed a career-high six tackles against the Seattle Seahawks as a starter in addition to assisting a sack on Russell Wilson.

"They do the dirty work and they're not flashy as much as they're technically sound," Rivera said Nov. 17. "They do their jobs. They use their techniques to the best of their abilities."

With the Eagles being one of the best in terms of sacks allowed this year, it will be a benefit for Washington to potentially have both of its top pass-rushers back on the field. Allen, who leads the team with 7.5 sacks, is a guarantee to be back in the lineup. And given that quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been a full participant for the Eagles since last Friday, has the second-most rushing yards among quarterbacks, his ability to crash the middle of the pocket will certainly be needed.

Related Links

Sweat, while being activated off the COVID-19 list, is still not cleared to return from Injured Reserve just yet. Per league rules, Washington has 21 days from Saturday to decide on whether to add him back to the active roster or return him to Injured Reserve. However, there have been encouraging signs for Sweat since returning to practice. Allen said Sweat was excited, playing fast and happy to be back with his teammates.

When asked about the impact Sweat could have for the defense, Rivera answered "a lot."

"It was evident today in watching him move around that he kept himself in pretty good shape," Rivera said Dec. 18. "He handled practice very well. He really did. So, it's exciting to watch him run around and being Montez again. It'll spill over to the guys around him, I believe because he's a high energy, high impact guy."

The quartet of defensive linemen were some of the first of what Washington hopes will be more players activated before kickoff on Tuesday night. For Rivera, one of the top priorities will be to get them "reintegrated into what we're doing."

"We don't wanna wear them down. At the same time, we wanna make sure we're getting the timing down and all that stuff."

While it's unclear at this point how the rotation will shake out, it's a fact that having its defensive line closer to being whole again will be helpful for Washington in a game that has vital playoff implications. Washington (6-7) currently has the No. 7 seed, but the Eagles (6-7) could claim that for themselves with a win.

Having a more complete defensive front should give Washington another weapon to stave off an Eagles team that has two weeks of rest.

Related Content

news

Washington activates Montez Sweat, Sam Cosmi as part of multiple roster, coaching moves

Washington announced the following roster and coaching moves on Monday.
news

Get to know Washington's options at quarterback

The Washington Football Team has three new quarterbacks ahead of its game against the Eagles. Here's what you need to know about the newest additions to the room.
news

Washington's Week 15 game against Eagles moved to Tuesday night

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on FOX.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Heading to the city of brotherly love

The Washington Football Team is heading back on the road for a division matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to get back on track vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is back at FedExField playing with postseason aspirations as it takes on the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

With another chance to get on the field, Jeremy Reaves isn't taking anything for granted

Reaves was dealt a heartbreaking blow when he found out he was getting cut after training camp. He's spent the past three months learning on the practice squad, and now he's ready to make another impact.
news

3 players to watch in Washington's next NFC East showdown

The Washington Football Team heads north to face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East game. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles in the Week 15 matchup. 
news

Rivera: Heinicke practiced well on Wednesday, 'didn't seem to have any issues'

Head coach Ron Rivera was encouraged by what he saw from the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback during Wednesday's practice.
news

Toney plans to make the most of his expanded role

Toney, a seventh-round pick, will be asked to take on more responsibilities going forward, and he's ready to take on the challenge.
news

Scouting the Eagles | 4 things to know about Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team is headed to Philadelphia for their second straight NFC East matchup. 
news

Washington vs. Eagles preview | Taking on a top rushing attack

The Washington Football gears up for its second straight NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
Advertising