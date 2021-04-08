The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

Jackson, 28, "most definitely" views himself as a lockdown corner and plans on "keeping that reputation up" in Washington. That's good, because head coach Ron Rivera expects him to shut down his side of the field, giving the defense even more flexibility when it comes to its schemes, blitzes and overall strategy.

"He, I think, is really a tremendous corner who really has the skillset to say: 'Hey, we want to put him on our best guy. We want to put him over here and roll away from him'" Rivera said. "He's a very good man corner. When he plays with his eyes in zone, he creates opportunities for himself. This is a dynamic football player. We're very, very happy to have him."

Jackson views himself as a "press corner," preferring to be physical with pass-catchers at the line of scrimmage, but that does not mean he dislikes zone or struggles with it. Cincinnati played mostly zone, Jackson said, and he still broke up at least 11 passes in three of his four fully healthy seasons.

Jackson said he and his new coaches have yet to discuss the specifics of his role, but regardless, he'll now be part of a group that ranked second in total defense and fourth in points allowed in 2020. The Bengals never finished better than 16th in either category during his time there.