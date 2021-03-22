Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

New year, new draft position for the Washington Football Team.
Following a Wild Card round loss, Washington officially received the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Its 7-9 record warrants a higher pick, but since it won the NFC East title and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, it could not pick any higher than 19th.
Here are all of Washington's picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Specific slots will be announced at a later date.
- Round 1 (Pick 19)
- Round 2 (Pick 51)
- Round 3 (Pick 74): from the San Francisco 49ers
- Round 3 (Pick 82)
- Round 4 (Pick 124)
- Round 5 (Pick 163)
- Round 7 (Pick 244): from the Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 7 (Pick 246)
NOTES:
- Washington collected an extra third-round pick by trading tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers last April. Washington also received a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which it used to select offensive lineman Keith Ismael.
- Washington gave up its sixth-round pick in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for David Sharpe and a seventh-round pick. Washington will pick twice in the seventh round for the second straight year. It added standout safety Kam Curl and versatile defensive lineman James Smith-Williams with those picks last year.
- Washington did not receive any compensatory picks.