Washington Football Team Announces Virtual Lineup For Draft Week '21 Live Online Presented by Bud Light  

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., April 28, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today the virtual lineup for Draft Week '21 Live Online presented by Bud Light. Live coverage each day of the NFL Draft will be available on the Washington Football Team's social media channels and include interviews with Washington Football Team coaches, current players and alumni as well as giveaways.

"We're so excited to be bringing fans back to FedExField for the first time in 2021, but we also want to acknowledge our fans who are celebrating the NFL Draft from home." said Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson. "We have a fantastic week of content planned and we hope all our incredible fans will tune in to all our exclusive Draft Week '21 Online programming."