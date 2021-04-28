News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Announces Virtual Lineup For Draft Week '21 Live Online Presented by Bud Light  

Apr 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM
2021Draft_LiveAtFXF_VideoEndcard_1920x10802

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., April 28, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today the virtual lineup for Draft Week '21 Live Online presented by Bud Light. Live coverage each day of the NFL Draft will be available on the Washington Football Team's social media channels and include interviews with Washington Football Team coaches, current players and alumni as well as giveaways. 

"We're so excited to be bringing fans back to FedExField for the first time in 2021, but we also want to acknowledge our fans who are celebrating the NFL Draft from home." said Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson. "We have a fantastic week of content planned and we hope all our incredible fans will tune in to all our exclusive Draft Week '21 Online programming."  

The full virtual schedule includes:  

Thursday, April 29

  • Pre-Draft Show: beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will feature live analysis and commentary from Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and Fred Smoot, conversations with Head Coach Ron Rivera and several current players as well as Doug Williams and Doc Walker live from FedExField. 
  • Draft Pick Live: Joe Theismann will join for a live reaction to the pick. 
  • Post-Draft Show: Exclusive Interview with the first-round pick. 

Friday, April 30

  • Pre-Draft Show: beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will include analysis and commentary from Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and Fred Smoot. 
  • Post-Draft Show: Interviews with all the Washington Football Team draft picks from rounds two and three.  

Saturday, May 1

  • Pre-Draft Show: Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and will feature analysis and commentary from Julie Donaldson and Fred Smoot. 
  • Post-Draft Show: Interviews with all the Washington Football Team's day 3 picks as well as Head Coach Ron Rivera, Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio and Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner.  

The Draft Week '21 Live virtual line-up will be livestreamed via the Washington Football Team YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Fans are encouraged to follow along for exclusive content and live access to event highlights in Cleveland and at FedExField.

Related Content

news

'Terry's Doing Terry Things': Former Coaches Make Sense Of McLaurin's Rapid Rise

McLaurin, a third-round draft pick, joined Washington as a potential contributor. Two years later, he's become so much more than that.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

Washington has one second-round pick (51st) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who ESPN Has Washington Taking In The First Round

Each week, Washingtonfootball.com will highlight one mock draft from a notable draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Dissect The Anatomy Of Draft Day Trades

Rivera and Mayhew explain the decision that has to be made when considering whether to trade up or move back in the draft.
news

Monte Coleman To Announce Some Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The former linebacker, who played 16 seasons for the burgundy and gold, will announce one of the team's picks on Day 2 of the draft April 30.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Christian Darrisaw's Potential Used To Be Clay. He Sculpted It Into A Technical Masterpiece.

Darrisaw had plenty of natural gifts in high school. But with the right amount of hard work, he used them to become one of the best offensive tackles in college football.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 3

Washington has two third-round picks (74th and 82nd) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Jaylen Twyman Overcomes Family Tragedy To Create A Better Life For His Loved Ones

Twyman grew up around poverty, crime and violence in Northeast Washington D.C. Now he's a mid-round draft prospect set on giving his family a better life.
news

Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (as of April 21).
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 4

Washington has one fourth-round pick (124th) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Charles Snowden -- The Basketball Player Who's Been A Slam Dunk In Football

Snowden had his mind set on playing basketball entering his junior year of high school. Two years later, he was committed to Virginia to play football.
Advertising