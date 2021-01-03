Washington Football Team Vs. Eagles Inactives, Week 17

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for tonight's game against the Philadelphia Eagles:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- No. 19 WR Robert Foster
- No. 35 RB Lamar Miller
- No. 54 LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
- No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
- No. 66 T David Steinmetz
Notes:
- No. 47 Khaleke Hudson is expected to start in place of No. 54 Kevin Pierre-Louis at linebacker.
The Philadelphia Eagles declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR DeSean Jackson
- No. 11 QB Carson Wentz
- No. 17 WR Alshon Jeffery
- No. 26 RB Miles Sanders
- No. 38 CB Michael Jacquet
- No. 68 T Jordan Mailata
- No. 85 TE Richard Rodgers
- No. 88 TE Dallas Goedert
- No. 91 DT Fletcher Cox
- No. 96 DE Derek Barnett
