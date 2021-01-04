"Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-14, on Sunday evening at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Washington clinched its 16th overall NFC East division title and a playoff berth for the first time since 2015 when the team also clinched at Lincoln Financial Field vs. Philadelphia.
- Washington's playoff berth marks its 25th time competing in postseason play and 43rd playoff game overall.
- Washington will host its first home playoff game since playing the Green Bay Packers at FedExField in the NFC Wild Card Round on January 10, 2016.
- Washington will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and will host the Buccaneers in the postseason for the first time in history.
- Washington improved its record to 9-4 in regular season finale contests with a chance to clinch a playoff berth since the 1970. Washington is now 4-0 against Philadelphia in those contests.
- Washington had series sweeps over two division opponents in a season for the first time since 2012 [Cowboys, Eagles].
- Washington defeated the Eagles twice in a season for the first time since 2016.
- Washington won in Philadelphia for the first time since December 11, 2016.
- Washington improved its record against the Eagles to 88-79-5.
- Washington allowed Philadelphia 14 points, its least in a single game in the series since 2012 [6].
- Washington allowed the Eagles 31 total points this season, its least in a single season since 2012 [26].
- Washington tallied 11 sacks against Philadelphia this season, tied for the most in a season in franchise history [1986].
- Washington limited the Eagles to 98 net passing yards, its lowest single-game mark since Philadelphia recorded 90 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004.
- Washington held Philadelphia to 216 total net yards, its lowest mark since Nov. 18, 2018 against the New Orleans Saints [196].
- Washington limited the Eagles to 5.6 scrimmage yards per offensive play, its lowest single-game mark since 2016 against the Chicago Bears [5.5].
- Washington allowed Philadelphia a 24.7 total passer rating, its sixth-lowest mark in a game in series history.
- Washington allowed Philadelphia to gain 478 total net yards, its 13th-least in series history and least since 2001 [473].
- Washington compiled four interceptions against the Eagles this season, its most since doing so in 1998.
- Washington's 48 sacks this season are the eighth-most in a single season in Washington franchise history.
- Washington allowed 81 third down conversions this season, its least since 2015 [78].
- Washington posted two running backs with 950-plus scrimmage yards this season with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. It is Washington's third time having two running backs achieve the feat in the same season and first time since Joe Washington and John Riggins did so in 1983.
- Washington scored 20 or more points for the 10th time this season, its first time doing so since 2017.
- Washington scored 10 points in the first quarter, its most since Week 1 of 2019 against the Eagles.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Alex Smith completed 22-of-32 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and a 75.3 passer rating.
- Smith became the ninth quarterback in Washington history to record five-plus games completing over 68 percent of passes in a season.
- Smith [199] moved into a tie with Phil Simms for No. 46 on the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns list.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in seven receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.
- McLaurin passed 2,000 career receiving yards, joining Gary Clark as the only two players in Washington franchise history to do so through their first two seasons.
- McLaurin joined Gary Clark and Charlie Brown as the only three receivers in Washington history to record 2,000 receiving yards through 29-career games.
- McLaurin has recorded 10 games with 7-plus receptions, the most through a player's first two seasons in franchise history.
- McLaurin is the first player in franchise history to have 80+ receptions with 1,000 receiving yards 25 years old or younger. He is one of two players this season to achieve that mark [D.K. Metcalf, Seattle].
- Running back Antonio Gibson tallied 19 rushes for 75 yards and one reception for six yards.
- Gibson surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards on the season, becoming the seventh rookie to do so in franchise history and first since Alfred Morris in 2012.
- Gibson joins Alfred Morris as the only two rookies in franchise history to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. He is the 17th player for Washington overall to achieve the feat.
- Gibson is the seventh rookie in franchise history to post 750+ rushing yards. His 795 yards ranks sixth all-time in Washington history behind Robert Griffin III's 815 in 2012.
- Running back J.D. McKissic caught five passes for 30 yards.
- McKissic's 80 receptions are second-most in a season for a Washington running back in franchise history.
- McKissic's 589 receiving yards are the fifth-most for a Washington running back in franchise history.
- Tight end Logan Thomas reeled in three receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.
- Thomas became the first tight end to record 650-plus yards since Jordan Reed in 2016.
- Thomas is the third tight end in franchise history to post 70+ receptions, 650+ receiving yards and 5+ receiving touchdowns in a season, joining Jordan Reed [2015] and Chris Cooley [2005]. Thomas's career season is wrapped up with 72 receptions, 670 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.
- Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. tallied one rush for 18 yards and one reception for six yards.
- Sims Jr.'s 18-yard rush in the first quarter was his longest since Week 5 of 2019.
DEFENSE
- Safety Kamren Curl notched three solo tackles and an interception.
- Curl became the first rookie for Washington to record back-to-back interceptions since Carlos Rogers did so in Games 11-12 in 2005.
- Defensive end Chase Young recorded two solo tackles, a sack for a loss of five yards, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
- Young is one of nine rookies in NFL history to force four fumbles and recover two fumbles in a season.
- Young tallied seven games with at least one full sack, the most in a rookie season in franchise history.
- Young registered three games with a sack and a fumble recovery this season, the most games doing so in a season for a Washington player in franchise history.
- Young is the second rookie in franchise history to post at least 7.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, joining Brian Orakpo [2009]. He is the only rookie in the league this season to reach that mark.
- Young's 7.5 sacks is tied for fifth-most in franchise history for sacks by a rookie, tying teammate Ryan Kerrigan. His 10 tackles for loss is second in franchise history beyond Orakpo's 13 in 2009.
- Young's four forced fumbles are tied for most for a Washington rookie as his three fumble recoveries are the most for a rookie season in franchise history.
- Young's 12 quarterback hits this season are fourth-most for a rookie in the club's history.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat notched five tackles [four solo], three quarterback hits and a sack for a loss of 13 yards.
- Sweat's 16 sacks are the third-most through a player's first two seasons in Washington.
- Sweat's 33 quarterback hits passed Brian Orakpo for the most through a player's first two seasons in Washington.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic registered a team-high eight tackles [four solo] and one sack for a loss of three yards.
- Safety Jeremy Reaves logged four solo tackles and his first-career interception.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 2-of-2 field goals from 40-plus yards (both 42) and 2-of-2 PATs.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 261 yards [43.5 avg.] with one inside the 20-yard line.