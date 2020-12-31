Washington Vs. Eagles Preview: Win Or Go Home

-- The health of Washington's offensive playmakers: Out of quarterback Alex Smith (calf), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) and running back Antonio Gibson (toe), Smith has been the only one to practice in any capacity this week. But in his press conference Thursday, Rivera expressed optimism about all three of the team's offensive playmakers.

On Gibson: "Antonio's fine. The play, the way he did and as much as he did with that toe, it's tough. What happens is you try to be smart with it and try to keep him off of it as much as possible. He gets a lot of reps in the walk-throughs and stuff like that. That's the important part."

On McLaurin: "It's better. It really is. You guys didn't get a chance to see it because we didn't want you to see it. He looked good. He did. He moved around. It was a positive step. We'll see how he feels tomorrow. Again, that's the one thing about when they're working out to the side or something or get a little more work. You always have to see what happens the next day, the next morning and see how they respond to that much work. That was another positive step, so that was good to see."