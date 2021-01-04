News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Eagles, Week 17

Jan 04, 2021 at 09:34 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Snap_Counts120421
The Washington Football Team's defense gets ready to make a stop against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 3, 2021. (Washington Football Team)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offense (63 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
G Wes Schweitzer 63 100%
T Morgan Moses 63 100%
TE Logan Thomas 63 100%
T Cornelius Lucs 63 100%
G Brandon Scherff 63 100%
QB Alex Smith 63 100%
WR Cam Sims 63 100%
C Chase Roullier 63 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 51 81%
RB Antonio Gibson 37 59%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 30 48%
RB J.D. McKissic 28 44%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 23 37
RB Peyton Barber 6 10%
TE Marcus Baugh 6 10%
T David Sharpe 4 6%
WR Isaiah Wright 2 3%
WR Dontrelle Inman 2 3%

Defense (68 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Jeremy Reaves 68 100%
LB Jon Bostic 68% 100%
FS Kamren Curl 68% 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 68 100%
CB Ronald Darby 67 99%
LB Cole Holcomb 66 97%
DE Chase Young 62 91%
DT Daron Payne 59 87%
DT Jonathan Allen 57 84%
DE Montez Sweat 52 76%
CB Fabian Moreau 33 49%
CB Jimmy Moreland 33 49%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 16 24%
DT Tim Settle 11 16%
DE James Smith-Williams 7 10%
DE Casey Toohill 6 9%
LB Khaleke Hudson 5 7%

