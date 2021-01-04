Snap Counts: Washington-Eagles, Week 17

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offense (63 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|G Wes Schweitzer
|63
|100%
|T Morgan Moses
|63
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|63
|100%
|T Cornelius Lucs
|63
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|63
|100%
|QB Alex Smith
|63
|100%
|WR Cam Sims
|63
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|63
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|51
|81%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|37
|59%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|30
|48%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|28
|44%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|23
|37
|RB Peyton Barber
|6
|10%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|6
|10%
|T David Sharpe
|4
|6%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|2
|3%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|2
|3%
Defense (68 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|68
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|68%
|100%
|FS Kamren Curl
|68%
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|68
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|67
|99%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|66
|97%
|DE Chase Young
|62
|91%
|DT Daron Payne
|59
|87%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|57
|84%
|DE Montez Sweat
|52
|76%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|33
|49%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|33
|49%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|16
|24%
|DT Tim Settle
|11
|16%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|7
|10%
|DE Casey Toohill
|6
|9%
|LB Khaleke Hudson
|5
|7%