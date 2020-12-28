Washington's Week 17 Game Against The Eagles Flexed To Sunday Night

The Washington Football Team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles has been flexed to 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC's Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced today.

Washington (6-9) lost its second straight game to the Carolina Panthers, but the team is still in control of the NFC East. A win over the Eagles, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, will result in it winning the division for the first time 2015.

"We still control our destiny," head coach Ron Rivera said after the Panthers game. "That's the truth of the matter. Again, we still have one more game to play. It's a very important game. We'd like to focus on that game and, again, what's important and not interesting as we go forward."