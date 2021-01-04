5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's Division-Clinching Win Over The Eagles

5. "We're not done."

Washington's players understand the significance of what they accomplished on Sunday Night Football. After all they had endured over the course of the season, they led the team to a division title for the first time in five years. But they also know they can't celebrate for long because the playoffs have officially started.

Washington will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on Jan. 9. After dropping back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, they have won four straight games, including a 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady has completed 65.9% of his passes for 4,234 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Most of the team grew up watching Brady with the New England Patriots, so they understand the kind of player he has become in his career. That's why they know it is time to refocus and get ready for Saturday.

"It feels good," Young said on winning the division title. "Everything that we've been through this season…it's just a brotherhood, man. Love for one another. I just remember when we were 1-5, and it's just crazy. But we're not done."

Rivera has learned a lot about his young team and its resiliency over the past year. Now, the team has turned potential into a playoff berth, and the next test will be to survive and advance against one of the best teams in the NFC.