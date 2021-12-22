"Washington-Eagles Wednesday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17, at Lincoln Financial Field Tuesday evening.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 20-of-31 passes for 194 passing yards for a passer rating of 81.9.
- Running back Antonio Gibson finished with 15 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown paired with six receptions for 39 yards.
- Running back Jaret Patterson recorded four carries for 20 yards and one touchdown.
- This marks Patterson's first career regular season touchdown.
- Tight End John Bates finished with one reception for a career-long 29 yards.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin tallied two receptions for 51 yards with a long reception for 46 yards.
Defense
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen finished the game with seven tackles (five solo) and one sack for a loss of five yards.
- Allen (8.5) passed his career-high for sacks in a single-season which was previously 8.0 sacks in 2018.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded three tackles (one solo), one sack for a loss of eight yards and one forced fumble.
- Defensive end Bunmi Rotimi tallied four tackles (two solo) and his first-career sack for a loss of two yards.
- Safety Jeremy Reaves finished with a team-high 12 tackles (nine solo).
- Safety Landon Collins finished with six tackles (four solo), one interception, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery.
- Collins has recorded multiple fumble recoveries in a single season for the first time since 2017.
- Collins has recorded multiple interceptions in a single season for the first time since 2017.
Special Teams
- Kicker Brian Johnson connected on 1-of-1 field goals (22 yards) and 2-of-2 PATs.
- Punter Tress Way punted five times for 240 yards (48.0 avg.)
- Waynotched a 61-yard punt. He has registered three punts this season for 60-plus yards.
Snap Counts
OFFENSE (55 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Charles Leno
|55
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|55
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|55
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|55
|100%
|Garrett Gilbert
|55
|100%
|Keith Ismael
|55
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|49
|89%
|Antonio Gibson
|43
|78%
|John Bates
|34
|62%
|Adam Humphries
|34
|62%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|33
|60%
|DeAndre Carter
|27
|49%
|Cam Sims
|25
|45%
|Jaret Patterson
|10
|18%
|Dyami Brown
|9
|16%
|Dax Milne
|6
|11%
|Jonathan Williams
|2
|4%
|Alex Armah
|2
|4%
|David Steinmetz
|1
|2%
Defense (71 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Darryl Roberts
|71
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|71
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|71
|100%
|Jeremy Reaves
|66
|93%
|Daron Payne
|65
|92%
|Jonathan Allen
|59
|83%
|Jamin Davis
|55
|77%
|Montez Sweat
|51
|72%
|Casey Toohill
|49
|69%
|Matt Ioannidis
|48
|68%
|Danny Johnson
|44
|62%
|Landon Collins
|39
|55%
|William Jackson III
|31
|44%
|Bunmi Rotimi
|30
|42%
|Deshazor Everett
|10
|14%
|Shaka Toney
|6
|8%
|Akeem Spence
|5
|7%
|Daniel Wise
|5
|7%
|Corn Elder
|4
|6%
|Nate Orchard
|1
|1%