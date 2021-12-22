News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Eagles Wednesday Stats Pack

Dec 22, 2021 at 07:43 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

STATS122221

"Washington-Eagles Wednesday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17, at Lincoln Financial Field Tuesday evening.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 20-of-31 passes for 194 passing yards for a passer rating of 81.9. 
  • Running back Antonio Gibson finished with 15 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown paired with six receptions for 39 yards.  
  • Running back Jaret Patterson recorded four carries for 20 yards and one touchdown. 
  • This marks Patterson's first career regular season touchdown. 
  • Tight End John Bates finished with one reception for a career-long 29 yards.  
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin tallied two receptions for 51 yards with a long reception for 46 yards.

Defense

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen finished the game with seven tackles (five solo) and one sack for a loss of five yards. 
  • Allen (8.5) passed his career-high for sacks in a single-season which was previously 8.0 sacks in 2018. 
  • Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded three tackles (one solo), one sack for a loss of eight yards and one forced fumble.
  • Defensive end Bunmi Rotimi tallied four tackles (two solo) and his first-career sack for a loss of two yards.
  • Safety Jeremy Reaves finished with a team-high 12 tackles (nine solo).  
  • Safety Landon Collins finished with six tackles (four solo), one interception, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery. 
  • Collins has recorded multiple fumble recoveries in a single season for the first time since 2017.
  • Collins has recorded multiple interceptions in a single season for the first time since 2017.

Special Teams

  • Kicker Brian Johnson connected on 1-of-1 field goals (22 yards) and 2-of-2 PATs.
  • Punter Tress Way punted five times for 240 yards (48.0 avg.) 
  • Waynotched a 61-yard punt. He has registered three punts this season for 60-plus yards.

Snap Counts

OFFENSE (55 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
Charles Leno 55 100%
Saahdiq Charles 55 100%
Ereck Flowers 55 100%
Sam Cosmi 55 100%
Garrett Gilbert 55 100%
Keith Ismael 55 100%
Terry McLaurin 49 89%
Antonio Gibson 43 78%
John Bates 34 62%
Adam Humphries 34 62%
Ricky Seals-Jones 33 60%
DeAndre Carter 27 49%
Cam Sims 25 45%
Jaret Patterson 10 18%
Dyami Brown 9 16%
Dax Milne 6 11%
Jonathan Williams 2 4%
Alex Armah 2 4%
David Steinmetz 1 2%

Defense (71 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
Darryl Roberts 71 100%
Cole Holcomb 71 100%
Bobby McCain 71 100%
Jeremy Reaves 66 93%
Daron Payne 65 92%
Jonathan Allen 59 83%
Jamin Davis 55 77%
Montez Sweat 51 72%
Casey Toohill 49 69%
Matt Ioannidis 48 68%
Danny Johnson 44 62%
Landon Collins 39 55%
William Jackson III 31 44%
Bunmi Rotimi 30 42%
Deshazor Everett 10 14%
Shaka Toney 6 8%
Akeem Spence 5 7%
Daniel Wise 5 7%
Corn Elder 4 6%
Nate Orchard 1 1%

Advertising