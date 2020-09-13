Washington Vs. Eagles, Week 1: 5 Players To Watch

DE Montez Sweat

The 2019 first-round pick had one of the best training camps out of anyone, routinely beating offensive tackles with his speed, power and improved technique. It seemed like every practice he was either getting to the quarterback, stuffing an outside run or batting down a pass.

"He's a tremendously gifted athlete," Rivera said. "Going back and watching his tape and seeing how he was, he was growing and developing. "I'll be honest, just kind of going back and looking at him from his college tape and remembering him putting his hand on the ground and how explosive he was off the line of scrimmage, and then seeing it again, with his hand on the ground knowing that this is a guy, with his ability and DE Chase's ability, and that whole group of guys we have, we have the ability to have a special unit."