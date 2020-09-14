Snap Counts: Washington-Eagles, Week 1

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's season-opening win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offense (70 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|70
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|70
|100%
|T Geron Christian Sr.
|70
|100%
|G Wes Martin
|70
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|70
|100%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|70
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|65
|93%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|58
|83%
|TE Logan Thomas
|52
|74%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|36
|51%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|31
|44%
|RB Peyton Barber
|29
|41%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|28
|40%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|27
|39%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|18
|26%
|C Wes Schweitzer
|6
|9%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defense (68 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Troy Apke
|68
|100%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|68
|100%
|SS Landon Collins
|68
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|68
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|68
|100%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|67
|99%
|DE Chase Young
|53
|78%
|DT Daron Payne
|52
|76%
|DE Montez Sweat
|48
|71%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|36
|53%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|31
|46%
|DT Matt Ioannidis
|30
|44%
|DB Kamren Curl
|22
|32%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|22
|32%
|DT Tim Settle
|16
|24%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|15
|22%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|12
|18%
|S Deshazor Everett
|3
|4%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|1
|1%