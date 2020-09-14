News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Eagles, Week 1

Sep 14, 2020 at 11:52 AM
Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's season-opening win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offense (70 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 70 100%
G Brandon Scherff 70 100%
T Geron Christian Sr. 70 100%
G Wes Martin 70 100%
C Chase Roullier 70 100%
QB Dwayne Haskins 70 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 65 93%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 58 83%
TE Logan Thomas 52 74%
WR Dontrelle Inman 36 51%
RB J.D. McKissic 31 44%
RB Peyton Barber 29 41%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 28 40%
TE Marcus Baugh 27 39%
RB Antonio Gibson 18 26%
C Wes Schweitzer 6 9%

Defense (68 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Troy Apke 68 100%
CB Jimmy Moreland 68 100%
SS Landon Collins 68 100%
LB Jon Bostic 68 100%
CB Ronald Darby 68 100%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 67 99%
DE Chase Young 53 78%
DT Daron Payne 52 76%
DE Montez Sweat 48 71%
DT Jonathan Allen 36 53%
CB Fabian Moreau 31 46%
DT Matt Ioannidis 30 44%
DB Kamren Curl 22 32%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 22 32%
DT Tim Settle 16 24%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 15 22%
DE Ryan Anderson 12 18%
S Deshazor Everett 3 4%
DE James Smith-Williams 1 1%

