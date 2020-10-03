News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Elevates G Joshua Garnett From Practice Squad

Oct 03, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following player from the practice squad:

  • G Joshua Garnett

