News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington faces reality of failing to play complete game against Chiefs

Oct 17, 2021 at 09:05 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

_DSC4174

Chase Young didn't give much in-depth analysis after the Washington Football Team's Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he did offer a simple, yet profound statement on where the team is at.

"Got to look in the mirror," Young told reporters. "Gut check time."

Washington's reflection was muddled at best in its 31-13 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The excitement generated from the three forced turnovers and a 13-10  halftime lead slowly evaporated throughout the afternoon. With each mistake Washington made, Kansas City responded with another gash downfield. Hope for an upset turned to disappointment with a 2-4 record.

It was perfectly clear, though, that if Washington wants to hang with the NFL's best, it needs to learn how to overcome adversity and play four quality quarters.

"I think the message to the guys, more so than anything else, is we have to handle adversity. We have to play two halves of football," said head coach Ron Rivera. "We've got to be able to handle the mistakes, correct the mistakes and just keep going forward."

There's a long list of things for Washington to be upset about after Week 6. The Chiefs put up 499 yards of offense and was 11-of-17 on third downs, while Washington failed to establish much of a ground game against a Chiefs defense that was one of the worst against the run. But the most frustrating part was that Washington saw what can happen when it plays to its potential.

"It's one that I feel like slipped through our fingers a little bit," Young said. "I feel like in the first half, we were solid. We were getting to the quarterback, forcing turnovers."

After spotting Kansas City a 7-0 lead, Washington's defense looked closer to the force it was expected to be before the season began. Young and the pass rush were harassing Mahomes, forcing sacks and incompletions. The secondary was opportunistic with Kendall Fuller and Bobby McCain coming up with interceptions. Kansas City had 259 yards, but all it had to show for that production was 10 points.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Washington vs. Chiefs, Week 6

The Washington Football Team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField for Week 6. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

1EF06237
1 / 35
Emilee Fails
2EF03237
2 / 35
_DSC2255
3 / 35
_DSC2205
4 / 35
_DSC2500
5 / 35
_DSC2466
6 / 35
JoeNoyes-70FC6576-3190-43ED-AD01-692BCE731882
7 / 35
JoeNoyes-B7436C01-0505-4245-8189-811DD0599408
8 / 35
JoeNoyes-AE0495D6-DF56-49FD-B4C5-6320C6C7683E
9 / 35
JoeNoyes-876CDC26-96F4-4A29-95AB-34A1D147BA16
10 / 35
JoeNoyes-5BE11E76-9B79-47CB-8797-9845DFBBAD82
11 / 35
JoeNoyes-91642F09-591C-4B44-9BEF-7D9835EE2A3D
12 / 35
_DSC2712
13 / 35
_DSC2730
14 / 35
_DSC2845
15 / 35
_DSC2891
16 / 35
_DSC2971
17 / 35
JoeNoyes-97513DE8-9148-4ED6-A6DD-648002B086DD
18 / 35
_DSC3298
19 / 35
JoeNoyes-50AF9AEA-52C5-4BE8-9E78-FD008A77830C
20 / 35
JoeNoyes-E1AA3CD8-7C88-4B9D-A811-86E62A5B60AB
21 / 35
_DSC3465
22 / 35
_DSC3612
23 / 35
_DSC3763
24 / 35
JoeNoyes-E8D1370B-C259-406D-8313-63A9FFA906A6
25 / 35
JoeNoyes-9921E00E-DC64-4BA6-968A-61818DDD83BC
26 / 35
_DSC3770
27 / 35
_DSC3763
28 / 35
_DSC4088
29 / 35
_DSC4174
30 / 35
_DSC4191
31 / 35
_DSC3947
32 / 35
JoeNoyes-ACA78FEA-E447-4370-90CE-3586626501D4
33 / 35
JoeNoyes-85681D66-3BEF-45B4-8851-3B2A61A1EF82
34 / 35
_DSC4149
35 / 35
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The offense was far from perfect, although it did enough to take advantage of Kansas City's mistakes. Taylor Heinicke made the Chiefs pay for a blown coverage by hitting Ricky Seals-Jones on a 39-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the second quarter. It was the first time since Week 2 that Washington went into halftime with a lead.

And after Washington forced a punt from Kansas City and immediately moved into field goal position, it looked like the team was going to build on its momentum. But Dustin Hopkins’ wide left kick led to back-to-back offside penalties that kept the Chiefs' ensuring drive alive, which then turned into a touchdown that put Kansas City up 17-13. Those mistakes led to even more errors that Washington couldn't recover from.

After the game, Rivera called it a "snowball effect."

"One bad thing led to another," Rivera said. "Again...we missed a field goal. Then we have a chance to force them to try and kick a field goal, we line up in the neutral zone. You can't do that."

While Washington was reeling, Mahomes was starting to look more and more like the generational talent people expect him to be. The pass rush, which had been so successful in the first half, came up empty-handed as Mahomes evaded pressure to hit open receivers. It helped Kansas City bleed more than seven minutes off the clock during its final scoring drive in the fourth quarter, and by the time Mahomes capped off the drive with a 24-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson, the game was essentially out of reach.

It was the second lesson Washington experienced Sunday afternoon: against the teams like the Chiefs, it requires a full four-quarter effort.

"In the second half, they started executing better than we did," Terry McLaurin said. "That was the difference, so you've got to give them credit in that aspect. For ourselves, we've just got to look at what we can do better to not let that happen."

Washington is a 2-4 football team right now, and that's something Washington will have to deal with moving forward. There's been a common theme for Washington, especially in the past two weeks. The team didn't handle adversity properly, Rivera said, and it needs to learn how to recover from its mistakes.

"We've got to shake this one off, learn from it and get ready for next week," Rivera said. "It's all we can do."

With Kansas City just the start of a difficult stretch for Washington -- the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up next -- it will need to learn quickly.

"When you don't capitalize when you need to against a championship team like that, you're going to get the result that you did," McLaurin said. "We just have to do a better job at playing two halves of football."

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Washington's 31-13 loss to Kansas City

The Washington Football Team hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 6, and despite a first half surge, it came aways with a 31-13 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Chiefs inactives, Week 6

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

3 players to watch during Washington's game against the Chiefs

The Washington Football Team has another measuring stick game against the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 6. Here are three player and position groups who could have key roles this Sunday.
news

3 keys for Washington to pull out a win over the Chiefs

The Washington Football Team ends its two-game home stand with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington will retire Pro Bowler, Ring of Fame member Sean Taylor's number during alumni homecoming weekend

While recognizing all Washington Alumni during Alumni Homecoming Weekend, the team will dedicate a lasting tribute to Sean Taylor and his family.
news

Scouting the Chiefs: 4 things to know about Kansas City

The Washington Football Team (2-3) welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) to FedEx Field for a chance to go back to .500 on the season. Here are four things to know about the Chiefs ahead of this weekend.
news

Washington vs. Chiefs preview: Prepping for a Super Bowl contender

The Washington Football Team is back at home for Week 6 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

3 standouts in Washington's Week 5 loss to the Saints

Linebacker Cole Holcomb, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and wide receiver and DeAndre Carter impressed in a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints at FedExField Sunday afternoon. Here's how they played.
news

5 takeaways from Washington's loss to New Orleans

The Washington Football Team returned to FedExField for a home matchup against the New Orleans Saints and could not overcome mistakes in a 33-22 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Saints inactives, Week 5

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

3 keys for Washington to secure a victory over the Saints

The Washington Football Team is coming back to FedExField to take on the New Orleans Saints in a 2-2 battle. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.
Advertising