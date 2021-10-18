Washington faces reality of failing to play complete game against Chiefs

While Washington was reeling, Mahomes was starting to look more and more like the generational talent people expect him to be. The pass rush, which had been so successful in the first half, came up empty-handed as Mahomes evaded pressure to hit open receivers. It helped Kansas City bleed more than seven minutes off the clock during its final scoring drive in the fourth quarter, and by the time Mahomes capped off the drive with a 24-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson, the game was essentially out of reach.