Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

Oct 04, 2021 at 09:28 AM
Running back J.D. McKissic runs through defenders during the Washington Football Team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-30, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The last time Washington scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter was Sep. 20, 2020 at Arizona
  • Washington did not allow a touchdown on the Falcons opening drive. This is the first time this season that they accomplished that feat.
  • Washington held Atlanta without a touchdown in the first quarter. It is the first time that Washington has not allowed a touchdown in the first quarter of a game since Week 17 at Philadelphia in 2020.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 23-of-33 passes for 290 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed five times for a career high 43 yards.
  • Heinicke's 127.1 passer rating is the highest by a Washington quarterback since Kirk Cousins on Nov. 19, 2017 vs. New Orleans
  • Heinicke is the first Washington quarterback to throw for three touchdowns since September 8, 2019, when Case Keenum did so at Philadelphia.
  • Heinicke connects with nine receivers all having 10+ receiving yards.
  • Running back Antonio Gibson finished with 63 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.
  • Gibson surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards.  
  • Gibson is the first Washington player to reach 1,000 rushing yards within his first two seasons since Alfred Morris and Robert Griffin III did so in 2012-13.
  • Wide receiver Curtis Samuel made his Washington debut and had four receptions for 19 yards.  
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
  • McLaurin moved into sole possession of fourth place all-time amongst receivers with 60 or more yards in the first 33 games of a career.
  • It is the second multi-touchdown game of McLaurin's career since Oct. 13, 2019 at Miami
  • Running back J.D. McKissic finished with seven carries for 15 yards and five receptions for 44 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

DEFENSE

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen recorded seven QBH in a three-game stretch, tied for the most in any three-game stretch of his career.
  • Allen finished with eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss.
  • Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss 
  • Sweat passed Brian Orakpo for the most QBH through 36 career games in franchise history.
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb recorded a team-high nine tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble. 
  • Safety Bobby McCain registered five tackles with three passes defensed.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Wide receiver DeAndre Carter returned a kickoff for 101 yards. The last time a Washington player returned a kickoff for a touchdown was on Nov. 24, 2019 when Steven Sims Jr. did so vs. the Detroit Lions (91 yards). 
  • Carter's 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown is tied for the longest in franchise history with Brian Mitchell (Dec. 6, 1998 vs. San Diego) and Rashad Ross (Sept. 24, 2015 at NY Giants).
  • Carter's kickoff return for a touchdown was the longest in the NFL since Cincinnati S Brandon Wilson had a 103-yard return against the New York Giants on Nov. 29, 2020. 
  • The kickoff return for a touchdown was the first touchdown in Carter's career. 
  • Punter Tress Way finished the game with two punts for 84 yards (42.0 avg.) and pinned one of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

