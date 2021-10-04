"Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-30, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The last time Washington scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter was Sep. 20, 2020 at Arizona
- Washington did not allow a touchdown on the Falcons opening drive. This is the first time this season that they accomplished that feat.
- Washington held Atlanta without a touchdown in the first quarter. It is the first time that Washington has not allowed a touchdown in the first quarter of a game since Week 17 at Philadelphia in 2020.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 23-of-33 passes for 290 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed five times for a career high 43 yards.
- Heinicke's 127.1 passer rating is the highest by a Washington quarterback since Kirk Cousins on Nov. 19, 2017 vs. New Orleans
- Heinicke is the first Washington quarterback to throw for three touchdowns since September 8, 2019, when Case Keenum did so at Philadelphia.
- Heinicke connects with nine receivers all having 10+ receiving yards.
- Running back Antonio Gibson finished with 63 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.
- Gibson surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards.
- Gibson is the first Washington player to reach 1,000 rushing yards within his first two seasons since Alfred Morris and Robert Griffin III did so in 2012-13.
- Wide receiver Curtis Samuel made his Washington debut and had four receptions for 19 yards.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
- McLaurin moved into sole possession of fourth place all-time amongst receivers with 60 or more yards in the first 33 games of a career.
- It is the second multi-touchdown game of McLaurin's career since Oct. 13, 2019 at Miami
- Running back J.D. McKissic finished with seven carries for 15 yards and five receptions for 44 yards and a game-winning touchdown.
DEFENSE
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen recorded seven QBH in a three-game stretch, tied for the most in any three-game stretch of his career.
- Allen finished with eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss
- Sweat passed Brian Orakpo for the most QBH through 36 career games in franchise history.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb recorded a team-high nine tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.
- Safety Bobby McCain registered five tackles with three passes defensed.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Wide receiver DeAndre Carter returned a kickoff for 101 yards. The last time a Washington player returned a kickoff for a touchdown was on Nov. 24, 2019 when Steven Sims Jr. did so vs. the Detroit Lions (91 yards).
- Carter's 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown is tied for the longest in franchise history with Brian Mitchell (Dec. 6, 1998 vs. San Diego) and Rashad Ross (Sept. 24, 2015 at NY Giants).
- Carter's kickoff return for a touchdown was the longest in the NFL since Cincinnati S Brandon Wilson had a 103-yard return against the New York Giants on Nov. 29, 2020.
- The kickoff return for a touchdown was the first touchdown in Carter's career.
- Punter Tress Way finished the game with two punts for 84 yards (42.0 avg.) and pinned one of his punts inside the 20-yard line.